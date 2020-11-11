An Post asks customers to prepare for delays as it sees 130pc rise in deliveries

An Post has seen an unprecedented surge due to Level 5 restrictions. Photo: Valerie OSullivan

An Post is asking customers to bear with them as it has seen an unprecedented surge in packages as shoppers flood online due to Level 5 restrictions.

The company has seen a significant increase of 130pc in the volume of packages it is delivering in comparison to 2019.

Due to this, An Post said that “everything is taking just that bit longer and we are asking customers to bear with us”.

The postal service has seen a slew of queries on social media from customers concerning late packages.

Workers are out delivering evenings and weekends, however, An Post has stressed that customers should expect these delays due to the unprecedented demand.

The company explained that next-day delivery will likely see items being delivered two or three days after the order is placed.

“We’ve never seen mail volumes like this. It’s a combination of early Christmas shopping and a huge growth in online shopping prompted by the Covid lockdown,” a spokesperson for An Post told Independent.ie.

He added that although An Post is seeing an overwhelming number of orders, business is booming and their opening of Ireland’s largest automated parcel centre last year is massively helping.

“We have just opened Ireland’s largest automated parcel centre last year and we’ve massively increased capacity with a second automated centre opening shortly at our Dublin ecommerce campus,” he said.

“We are working safely, with staggered start times, socially distanced work-spaces and in accordance with all guidelines.”

An Post has said that online shopping is likely to stabalise when shops open again in December, however, it will still likely be a popular option for both Christmas shopping and future purchases.

“Level 5 has also put enormous pressure on Irish retailers whose doors are shut, and who have to put large scale logistical arrangements in place for the pick and pack of customers online orders,” the spokesperson said.

“Shoppers are moving online for more everyday essentials that they’d normally buy with their regular groceries. There is a huge increase in Irish companies of all sizes trading online.

“Likely that online shopping will stabilise a bit when the shops open again but also likely that online shopping will be a popular option for shoppers into the future.

“We have probably been a bit behind the rest of Europe etc in this regard but we have caught up fast. Online shopping and ecommerce are the future for us all.”

Online Editors