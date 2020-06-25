An Garda Siochana to be “under huge pressure” to stay within budget after spending €13m on PPE

An Garda Siochana will be “under huge pressure” to stay within budget after spending €13m on personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.

According to Joseph Nugent, Chief Administrative Officer of An Garda Siochana, the force will face serious challenges to “balance books”, despite currently, the capital budget shows an underspend of €16.8m.

“We’re predicting that our spend on PPE will be over €13 million, which is something that we wouldn’t have factored in at all over the course of the years.

“We’re actively trying to resolve our budgetary situation but I think we are certainly under pressure as it stands,” said Mr Nugent at a Policing Authority meeting yesterday.

“We have invested considerable capital in terms of Covid-19 policing, in terms of purchase of vehicles, but also, €3m was spent for instance in upgrading ICT (Information and Communications Technology) to increase mobility but also working from home facilities,” said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

“Overall, there will be considerable pressure for the capital budget for the year.”

This will lead to some projects being put on the back burner in effort to save on costs.

“There’s been a major stop in building projects, our project in Military Road has only relatively recently started up again,” added Mr Nugent.

“In terms of ICT, we’ve made the decision to stop the rollout of certain projects.

Additional vehicle purchases have also been made.

“We’ll be under huge pressure to balance our books this year.”

“That might mean that certain projects may remain frozen in the short term, with us focusing on certain deliverables.

“As it stands at the moment, we have identified some systems that we want to see progressing faster, Investigations Commissions System, RDMS, (Roster and Duty Management System) there’s two that we want to see progress on for the rest of the year,” added Mr Nugent.

