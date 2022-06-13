An Garda Síochána ‘engages in racial profiling’, UN told in report by human rights watchdog

The watchdog last year said negative attitudes among gardaí to ethnic minorities and reports of racial profiling in stop-and-searches had to be addressed. Photo: Stock image

The State’s human rights watchdog has again accused An Garda Síochána of engaging in racial profiling.

The latest claims by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) were made in a report recently submitted to a UN committee.

IHREC called for the State to ensure that garda powers are exercised in a consistent and unbiased way, including the defining and prohibition of racial profiling by gardaí.

The watchdog last year said negative attitudes among gardaí to ethnic minorities and reports of racial profiling in stop-and-search operations had to be addressed.

Senior officers were known to be unhappy with the blanket criticism and have been engaging with the Policing Authority on the issue.

In a report to the UN’s human rights committee, IHREC said that following two consultations it organised in March last year, young participants reported experiencing racial profiling by gardaí.

The report said this raised the question as to whether police officers are adequately trained to deal with “inter-­racial atmospheres in Ireland”.

IHREC told the UN committee that minority groups’ experience of racial profiling in Ireland would have to be carefully considered in the reform of policing legislation.

“The specific use of police powers by the State can disproportionately impact marginalised individuals and groups, which is why it’s so important to ensure they are exercised in a consistent and unbiased way,” said IHREC chief commissioner Sinéad Gibney.

“Across the globe we’ve seen examples of how bias can negatively affect community policing, and it’s crucial that the current consolidation of Garda powers ensures effective oversight.”

The commission also said concerns had been raised with it about An Garda Síochána’s “defensive response” when issues relating to the policing of affected communities are highlighted.

The report did not go into details of specific incidents. However, it is known IHREC has previously complained to the Policing Authority about allegedly “selective passport checks” on buses crossing between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The IHREC report was submitted to the UN committee ahead of an examination of State representations next month on Ireland’s compliance with international civil and political rights.

It contains over 100 recommendations and raised concerns over many issues.

These include “the ongoing failure of the State to take full accountability for Ireland’s long and dark history of institutional abuse, the continuing and widespread discrimination faced by Travellers, [and] ongoing deficiencies in the State’s response to gender- based violence”.

The report also recommends the decriminalisation of abortion in all circumstances.

It criticised the failure of the Government to draft legislation around safe access zones to prevent protests near abortion services.

A further recommendation is that the State carries out a thorough inquiry into the pandemic response, including an examination of the impact on civil and political rights.

IHREC also recommended the extension of gender quotas for elections, to ensure at least 40pc of election candidates are women, and measures to support the political participation of under-represented groups.