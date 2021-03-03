An Garda Síochána asks European anti-fraud agency Olaf not to name individuals in report into allegations of misuse of funds at Templemore

An Garda Síochána have asked European anti-fraud investigators not to name anyone in an investigation summary into the alleged misuse of funds at the Templemore Training College in Tipperary.

The request came in response to an offer by Olaf, the EU’s fraud-busting watchdog, for the gardaí to put forward comments or observations on a draft report, the Public Accounts Committee will be told.

Publishing names may hinder “possible" criminal action against those identified, the force claimed.

“An Garda Síochána has responded to an offer from the European Anti-Fraud Office, Olaf, to comment on the summary of the facts concerning their investigation into the Templemore Training College funds,” Chief Superintendent John Dollard, writing from the commissioner's office, tells TDs and Senators.

"Our only comment was to ask Olaf not to publish the names of the persons involved, as to do so may prejudice any possible criminal prosecution.”

It is not known when Olaf will publish its findings, which could prove a significant embarrassment to the force.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is also investigating claims of sustained diversion of funding to other purposes at the college, including alleged misuse of EU monies, which prompted the Olaf investigation.

The PAC is told An Garda Síochána has appointed a Chief Superintendent to act as liaison officer with GSOC in its examination of the affair.

"This is to ensure full and prompt co-operation within GSOC inquiry.”

Online Editors