When former Taoiseach Charles Haughey was making ambitious plans for Ireland’s EU presidency back in 1990, he chose the journalist and economist Liam Cahill as his head of press in Brussels.

There were initial tensions with career diplomats at Ireland’s EU embassy, but the Waterford man, who had impressed Mr Haughey with his force of character and intellect, overcame these with friendliness and good cheer, and was soon a central figure among media people from all across Europe.

This country’s six-month chairmanship of the EU coincided with a period of great turmoil, with the fall of the Berlin Wall, and decisive steps towards creating a single currency, but Ireland’s efforts were well received, in part thanks to Mr Cahill’s skilful publicity work.

Mr Cahill, who has sadly died suddenly, returned to his work as an RTÉ political journalist for some time after his stint with the government press service ended.

However, he soon moved into public relations working for AIB and Intel before setting up his own consultancy to advise a wide range of government bodies, political and social organisations, finance houses and others over the ensuing 30 years.

He was a kind man with a good sense of humour and the widest imaginable range of interests including sport, history, literature and language.

A native of Waterford city, he was a passionate supporter of his county hurling side, travelling to as many matches as he could, and he was also a fluent Irish speaker and regular contributor to Raidió na Gaeltachta.

For a time, he ran a website dedicated mainly to hurling, under the title “An Fear Rua” – a nickname given to him in his youth because of his red hair.

He had a lifelong interest in Labour history and in 1990 he published Forgotten Revolution, the story of the 1919 Limerick Soviet, which was acclaimed by Limerick socialist TD, Jim Kemmy, who was himself an authority on the topic.

In 2019, Mr Cahill revisited this tale of how trade unionists ran Limerick city for a week, and produced a new edition of this book, which was beautifully written in the most accessible language.

He had strong left-wing views in his youth, which mellowed with age, but he remained a lifelong strong supporter of Labour and trade unions.

In his early life he had worked for a time as a civil servant and then as a trade union official before joining RTÉ as industry correspondent and eventually moving on to cover politics at Leinster House where he came to the attention of Mr Haughey.

Mr Cahill, who lived most of his adult life in Co Meath, was pre-deceased by his wife Patricia and is survived by his daughter Susan and son Eoin as well as his sister May.