Lottery fever continues to grip the country as someone in Ireland has woken up this morning to a whopping €10,288,699 after hitting it lucky on last night’s National Lottery draw.

'An extraordinary week' - National Lottery urges punters to check their ticket after winner scoops €10.2m jackpot

The win comes the same week a large family syndicate from North Dublin scooped €175 million on the EuroMillions game.

The National Lottery today appealed to all of its players across the country to check their tickets.

The winning numbers are: 3, 19, 21, 29, 31, 35 and bonus number is 22.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

“With a jackpot win of this amount we need a little time to inform the shop owner and to give the winner time and space to let this huge win sink in."

This jackpot was close to being shared as another Limerick Lotto player fell one number short, matching five numbers and the bonus ball. This lucky player has won €87,874 and bought their ticket at Deerpark Dairies on Davis Street, Limerick City.

This morning National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said “This has been an extraordinary week in the 32 year life of the National Lottery. We had our highest ever jackpot prize win with a family syndicate winning an incredible €175 million on EuroMillions. Now, just days later, we have a lucky Lotto player who has won this amazing €10.2 million prize."

Online Editors