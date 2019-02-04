The charity Autism Ireland has led tributes to campaigner and model Alli MacDonnell describing her as a "very strong voice for Autism".

'An amazing mother and beautiful woman' - tributes paid to Irish model Alli MacDonnell

The charity's CEO Samantha Judge said Ms MacDonnell was an "amazing mother" and tireless campaigner for autism.

Ms MacDonnell - a mother of four children - passed away this morning.

She was in her early 40s and in recent years fronted campaigns for Autism Ireland after her younger son was diagnosed with the condition.

“Here at Autism Ireland, we are very shocked and saddened at the loss of Ali," Ms Judge said.

“Ali was an amazing mother, a beautiful woman, inside and out.

“She was a very strong voice for autism as a mother, and she was so supportive of her children and of the charity.

“She will be a great loss to us. Ali worked tirelessly to raise awareness of autism.

“She was a great friend and an amazing ambassador for Autism Ireland.

“We could call her and ask for her help at any time and she worked with us whenever we needed her."

Ms Judge said Ms MacDonnell was preparing for their next awareness day on April.

“We had talked recently about World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

“We were thinking what would we do this year. Ali was part of what we do in such a huge way. She was one of us.

“She was always helping. Last year, when we were selling blue noses in Dundrum, she was going to turn work down just so she could stay and volunteer, talking about autism.

“But I told her to go to work, that I’d mind her son and she went.

“But the fact Ali was going to stay ahead of work was because helping raise awareness of autism was so important to her.

“She was truly an inspirational person and we are all grieving a huge loss today.”

