An airlifted fleet of limos, a 'nuclear football' and tear gas grenade launchers - inside Joe Biden's Irish visit from security to food preferences

President Joe Biden will have an entourage and press posse of 800 people when he arrives in Ireland next week, and is flying with all the comforts of home.

He will have peanut butter, ice cream and Diet Coke on Air Force One, maintaining the long-standing claim that Coca-Cola is preferred by Democrats while Republicans choose Pepsi.

Here we run the rule over what else the huge undertaking will require logistically to meet the needs of the most powerful man in the world.

Transport

A fleet of limousines has already been airlifted to this side of the Atlantic using the Secret Service’s own C-17 Globemaster heavy cargo aircraft.

The vehicles, including more than one version of The Beast – the heavily-armoured and bomb-proof vehicle that got stuck on a ramp at the US embassy during a visit by President Obama because of its steel-plate underbelly.

Subsequently re-designed, it is equipped with tear gas grenade launchers in case it is surrounded by a hostile crowd – hardly likely in Ballina.

Helicopters and jets have also been deployed, with whichever chopper the president is in becoming designated Marine One. There will also be decoy movements.

Spotters and snipers

Air Force One is expected to have relays of fighter escorts on its crossing of the Atlantic because of the heightened international tension over the war in Ukraine.

The adapted Boeing 747 has its own gym, hospital and operating theatre, with an on-board supply of the 80-year-old president’s blood type.

He has atrial fibrillation, but it is not considered serious, although he will be accompanied by his personal physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, who also has Irish roots.

The presidential aircraft can jam radar and eject flares to throw heat-seeking missiles off course, while its body is specially hardened and has state-of-the-art avionics and communications.

One of the vehicles used by former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Shannon Airport during his June 2019 visit to Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

One of the vehicles used by former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Shannon Airport during his June 2019 visit to Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Mr Biden will be accompanied by a large security detail, including dozens of Secret Service agents and other personnel responsible for his safety and well-being.

When Donald Trump visited the UK in the closing stages of his presidency, he was reported to have been attended by 150 members of the Secret Service and a detachment of Special Forces.

They have access to a bewildering array of weapons, while agents carry Glock 9mm pistols concealed beneath business suits. Spotters and snipers can also be deployed on rooftops.

Nuclear option

Mr Biden has the ability to go nuclear while in this country, potentially unleashing global devastation. He will have the “nuclear football” – with launch codes for missiles – within reach at all times. Actually a briefcase held by an aide, it will have its own focus of attention with the Doomsday clock never closer to midnight in all its history.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have all stepped up the nuclear sabre-rattling since the invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Joe Biden. Photo Carolyn Kaster/AP

Joe Biden. Photo Carolyn Kaster/AP

The nuclear football, which is sometimes chained to the wrist of the person carrying it, contains the so-called gold codes to launch for a pre-emptive or retaliatory strike, along with graduated response levels. It has accompanied Presidents Obama, Clinton and Reagan on trips to Ireland.​

A more rudimentary set of written instructions was available to John F Kennedy when he was in Ireland in 1963, a visit that followed hard on the heels of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when the US and the former Soviet Union under Nikita Khrushchev came close to all-out thermonuclear war.

No Guinness

​President Biden will not be downing Guinness on his trips, unlike other occupants of the White House, as he does not drink alcohol.

“A gulp at most” may be expected for the cameras, even though he recently referenced Finnegan’s pub in Co Louth, which he claimed was run by distant relatives, and which he visited during his trip here as vice-president.

Mr Biden has developed a “stiffened gait” in recent times, his doctor said. It is worst in the morning and eases as the day goes on. Because he is president, normal patient confidentiality rules are waived and medical updates and assessments are published every six months or so by the White House.

Joe Biden may not indulge in Guinness, but Barack Obama had a pint when he and wife Michelle Obama visited Ollie Hayes pub in Moneygall, Co Offaly, in 2011. Photo: Pete Souza

Joe Biden may not indulge in Guinness, but Barack Obama had a pint when he and wife Michelle Obama visited Ollie Hayes pub in Moneygall, Co Offaly, in 2011. Photo: Pete Souza

An ambulance accompanies every motorcade journey by the president, and is amply stocked with blood, infusions and resuscitation equipment.

The president’s health is said to be good, with excellent heart function. However, he is gradually slowing down, although his brain retains

the astonishing capacity to deliver long memorised chunks of Irish poetry, with a couple of stanzas of Seamus Heaney delivered effortlessly from memory recently at a gala held in the East Room of the White House.

Night goggles

The Americans are bringing their own fortified rostrum and bullet-proof glass prompters for the public speech outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

The building has already been security assessed, and will have Secret Service agents in the spire and at the base, preventing public access.

Officers will also have night-vision goggles and cameras while protecting the president as he sleeps, with deadly force to be used instantly against any intruder who manages to enter the secure perimeter – not that this is considered likely.

The president will also have his own Hazmat team to ward off a chemical attack or any attempts to interfere with him by laser or beamed noise. Special foams and antidotes are carried.

Meanwhile, Kildare Street and Molesworth Street are expected to be closed for next Thursday’s address by Mr Biden to the Dáil and Seanad.

Tug-of-war over allowing armed Secret Service agents into the Dáil chamber when Mr Biden is speaking ‘isn’t solved yet’

There will also be restrictions at Government Buildings and one side of Merrion Square, while the garda public order unit is expected to be deployed in the vicinity, even though no protests or demonstrations have yet been notified to gardaí.

Drains and culverts have already been inspected, and the night before there will be a joint Secret Service and garda sweep through the building to ensure it is sanitised, with sniffer-dog accompaniment in case of any possible hidden explosives.

Even when Mr Biden nips to the loo, an agent will be posted outside at a decent distance consistent with his privacy – while his motorcade also contains a vehicle with lavatory facilities.

Leinster House itself will also have heightened security, with armed gardaí in evidence, while even vetted badge-holders will be required to go through airport-style security screening, currently used for visitors.

It is currently planned that there will be no admittance to outsiders and the public gallery will be closed to all but official personnel, even though it is glassed in.

Meanwhile, Leinster House sources have told the Irish Independent that the tug-of-war over allowing armed Secret Service agents into the Dáil chamber when Mr Biden is speaking “isn’t solved yet”.

The heightened tensions over the invasion of Ukraine by Russia meaning the US side remains adamant it has to have access to provide close protection to the 46th president.