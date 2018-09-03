Tributes have been paid to a Co Down teacher who died suddenly on Friday while out for a walk in his hometown.

Tributes have been paid to a Co Down teacher who died suddenly on Friday while out for a walk in his hometown.

'An absolute legend and true gentlemen' - tributes paid to much-loved teacher who died while out walking

An outpouring of support for Timothy James Doyle’s family and friends was displayed on social media over the weekend as they prepare to say goodbye to the avid GAA fan and coach today.

Mr Doyle taught at St Mary’s Primary School in Banbridge as well as on a freelance basis. He was 52.

As the community comes to terms with his death, past pupils, players and political representatives have spoken of their grief.

Secretary of Clann na Banna GAA club, Gavin Campbell, said Mr Doyle’s death had “sent a shock” through the local community.

“He was a GAA man all of his life,” he said.

“He would have done his best over the years to promote Gaelic football and Gaelic games in general right throughout the district.

“He ran the Gaelic League in the school. It was a pretty big thing in Banbridge. He would have been in close co-operation with the clubs in Banbridge.

“Up until recently, when the council in Banbridge got better facilities, the Gaelic League would always have been run out of our club.

“His brother Michael is a former manager of ours too, that would be around five years ago.

“I would’ve been in the primary school when he was teaching and everybody in Banbridge, especially Gaelic people, will have memories of him promoting the games and the league that he ran.

“It’s sent a shock through the local community. The majority of our current senior panel would have been coached by either Timothy or Michael. They’re a very well-respected family in the local area.”

Brian Donaghy is a former pupil of the celebrated teacher, who he says paved the way for his interest in the sport.

“Timmy was an absolute legend and true gentlemen,” said Mr Donaghy.

“He had a real passion for the GAA and was the main reason so many of us took up Gaelic football. He was a fantastic teacher.

“He taught me in P6 and P7 and it was his sound advice and great teaching that led me to St Colman’s, Newry, where his brother Michael taught me and managed us for Dalton.

“Years later, Micky managed our club senior team, Clann na Banna. RIP Mr Doyle.”

Representatives from St Mary’s Parent Teacher Association paid a heartfelt tribute to the teacher who had “an enthusiasm for maths”.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Timothy Doyle,” they said.

“He was a teacher whose enthusiasm for maths and his ability to help students learn had a real, lasting, positive impact on all who had the fortune to be taught by him.

“His death is a real loss to the wider community. We wish to pass on our sincere condolences to family and friends at this difficult time.”

SDLP councillor Seamus Doyle attended the same church as Mr Doyle and lives half a mile from the family home.

“It’s a very unexpected death,” he said. “You just don’t know what to say. Everyone is lost for words. It’s so sad that such a nice man has been taken away at only 52 years of age. It’s untimely.

“He was out for a walk in the fields and hadn’t been ill or anything like that.

“I knew him extremely well and know the family well. They’re all really shook up and so astonished that anything could have happened.”

Mr Doyle’s funeral takes place today at St Mary’s Church, Dechomet at 1pm.

Belfast Telegraph