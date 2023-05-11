Amy Fitzpatrick: Missing teen’s family and boyfriend of second vanished girl share agony after bones found in Spain

Aunt hopes skeletal remains are of niece (15) who disappeared in Fuengirola in 2014

The aunt of missing teenager Amy Fitzpatrick and the boyfriend of a waitress who also disappeared in Spain are offering each other support as they wait for human remains to be identified.

Spanish police confirmed a skull, bones and a suitcase have been found in the hills close to where 15-year-old Dubliner Amy went missing in Mijas Costa, near Fuengirola, on New Year’s Day 2008.

She had been living there with her mother Audrey, stepfather Dave Mahon and brother Dean.

Latvian-born waitress Agnese Klavina (30) was last seen leaving a nightclub in Marbella on September 6, 2014.

Christine Kenny said she could not rule out the possibility the skull and bones may be those of her niece, Amy.

She is in contact with Ms Klavina’s boyfriend, British businessman Michael Millis, and said they were offering each other “help and assurance” as they wait for the remains to be identified.

“Since news of this body in Spain emerged, Michael has been in touch with me as he’s wondering if it could be Agnese,” Ms Kenny said.

“We share a common connection in that we have loved ones belonging to us missing for some years and we’re there for each other to offer help and assurance.

“We all want to find both Amy and Agnese, as well as anybody else who is still missing.

“This has been tormenting all of us for years and we need closure and resolution.

“The body that was found is someone’s daughter and she deserves dignity.

“We are still waiting for the remains to be identified. The body was found in the hills near Mijas and they reckon the body has been there over a decade.

“They found a skull and other human body parts.

“They reckon, though, from the bone structure, that it’s a woman aged between 25 and 30 or thereabouts, but it takes ages for that type of thing to be dealt with.

“There is a possibility that it could be Amy, though, as there was a satchel bag found with the remains and Amy used to have a similar type of bag.”

Ms Kenny has led a campaign on behalf of Amy’s father’s side of the family to seek answers about what happened to her niece.

She recently met Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin to try to press Spanish authorities to put more resources into the search.