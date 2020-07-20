Close

Ireland's Missing Amy Fitzpatrick 'made it home', believes friend of teen who was last to see her alive

Amy Fitzpatrick disappeared in Spain on New Year's Day 12 years ago, writes Conor Feehan

A picture of Amy from Ashley Rose&rsquo;s camera Expand
A young Amy Fitzpatrick Expand
Ashley with her mum. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Audrey and Dave Mahon. Pic Steve Humphreys Expand

A picture of Amy from Ashley Rose’s camera

A young Amy Fitzpatrick

Ashley with her mum. Photo: Frank McGrath

Audrey and Dave Mahon. Pic Steve Humphreys

Conor Feehan

Missing Dublin teen Amy Fitzpatrick made it back to her Spanish home before she disappeared on New Year's Day 12 years ago, her friend who was the last known person to see her alive believes.

And it was an interview she subsequently saw on 'The Late Late Show' that convinced her that Amy did not come to harm on her way home, which has been the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

Amy had spent the night babysitting with her pal Ashley Rose in Riviera del Sol near Mijas Costa in Malaga before leaving at 10pm on January 1, 2008.