Amputations in diabetes patients rise amid delay in HSE podiatry services

The number of people with diabetes who had to undergo a full or partial lower limb amputation last year increased to 671, up from 645 in 2021, new figures show.

People with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are at increased risk of developing problems in their feet because high blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels, affecting how blood flows to the feet and legs.

Unhealed ulcers and foot infections are the leading cause of diabetes-related amputations. There are 300,000 people in Ireland with diabetes.

The figures, obtained by Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall, come amid ongoing delays in access to HSE podiatry community services.

In a parliamentary response to the TD, the HSE said there is a National Clinical Programme (NCP) for diabetes.

“Limb loss is one of the most devastating complications of diabetes and represents an enormous burden on the individual, their families and on the health and social care system in general,” it said.

“In addition, diabetic foot disease accounts for a significant proportion of health service expenditure.

“Reducing the number of diabetes-related foot ulcers and amputations remains one of the NCP top priorities.”

It said the first model of care to be published by the NCP was the Model of Care for the Diabetic Foot 2011.

This was updated and re-launched in 2021.

In line with international best evidence, it calls for an equitable standardised foot screening process, risk status to be defined and a clinical care and management plan to be recommended for each category.

It calls for initial foot screening to occur in general practice, the at-risk foot to be treated in community settings, and the active foot to receive care in hospital settings.

The update “emphasises the importance of joined-up working across primary, secondary and tertiary care, with clarification of referral pathways between the different sectors”.

Funding has been secured to develop 30 specialist ambulatory care hubs that will each serve around three community healthcare networks and be staffed by podiatrists and dieticians.

Diabetes Ireland recommends people with diabetes have an annual foot assessment to identify any problems and allow treatment to be undertaken early, thereby preventing more serious problems from occurring.

People should examine their feet daily and be on the lookout for small cuts, changes in skin colour and temperature, red areas and swelling.

The advice is to “also check they have continuing sensation in their feet and be alert to signs such as prickly pain in the feet, numbness and peculiar sensations such as a feeling of walking on cotton or of wearing tight socks”.

“This is important as without a pain alarm system, injuries and poor fitting shoes may go unnoticed,” it adds.