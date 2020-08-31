Amount of passengers arriving into Ireland in July nearly four times greater than in June

There were almost four times the amount of passengers arriving into Ireland in July than there were in June, latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show.

July saw 227,300 overseas arrivals while June saw only 57,100 passengers coming into the country, an increase of 298.1pc.

97,1000 people arriving into Ireland were travelling from Great Britain, 23,000 came from Spain and 13,200 from France.

However, travel into the country remained “dramatically lower” than in July 2019, when there were 2,225,900 arrivals.

CSO data also shows that there was a fall of 70.5pc in travel into the country and abroad from January to July this year compared to 2019.

Departures were also over three and a half times higher in July than in June, with 275,400 passengers leaving the country in July and 73,900 in June, a 272.7pc increase.

Departures in July would have been increased due to the publication of the Green List, which allowed people to travel to certain countries and return home without having to restrict their movements for 14 days.

82,800 passengers from Ireland travelling overseas were going to Great Britain, 38,500 to Spain and 23,800 to Poland.

The majority of the people coming in and out of Ireland did so by plane, as out of the 227,300 people who arrived into the country last month, 82.7pc arrived by air and 17.3 arrived by sea.

Of the 275,400 persons departing Ireland, 86.8pc travelled by air and 13.2pc departed by sea.

Meanwhile, transport volumes continued to drop following the government’s announcement on August 18 to only use public transport where necessary and to work from home.

At the beginning of August, the “gradual recovery” in traffic volumes since mid-April dropped back due to localised lockdowns in Kildare, Laois and Offaly and further nationwide restrictions on August 18.

The volume of private cars for the week of August 16 was 22.7pc lower in Dublin and 19.8pc lower in regional locations than the corresponding week in 2019.

