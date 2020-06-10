Amount of adults highly satisfied with life falls by 80pc - CSO finds

THE amount of young adults who would say they are highly satisfied with life has plummeted by 80pc, according to new figures.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today found that there has been an 80pc decrease in the number of young adults aged between 18-34 who would rate their overall life satisfaction as 'high' in April this year compared to 2018.

More than four in ten younger adults reported that the pandemic had a negative financial impact on them, in comparison to two in ten of respondents aged 70 and over.

When asked about consumption, respondents aged 18-34 years were least likely to report 'no change' in their consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and junk food and sweets.

As for their personal concerns, 70.5pc of those aged 18-34 years were more likely to be 'very or extremely' concerned about someone else's health, compared with 56.0pc of those aged 70 and over.

Almost one third, or 32.4pc, of respondents said they felt downhearted or depressed at least some of the time in the four weeks prior to interview, compared to just over one in ten in 2018 and two in ten in 2013.

Findings showed 76.9pc of respondents living in multiple-person households were 'somewhat' or 'very concerned' about household stress from confinement, while 6.0pc were concerned about violence in the home.

The corresponding decrease for respondents aged 70 and over was just over 60pc, from 44.6pc to 17.6pc.

At 51.0pc, married respondents were the most likely to rate their satisfaction with their personal relationships as high in April 2020.

More than three in five of respondents aged 70 and over reported a high satisfaction rating for personal relationships in both 2018 and April 2020, and while almost three in five respondents aged 18-34 gave a high satisfaction rating for personal relationships in 2018, this fell to under two in five in April 2020.

Almost half of respondents aged 70 and over were very or extremely concerned about maintaining social ties, compared to 29.6pc of respondents aged 18-34.

The survey, which was based on a sample of 4,033 people, asked respondents to rate the impact the health crisis has had on their household's ability to meet their financial obligations.

Those aged 18-34 and 45-54 reported the highest rate for negative financial impact at 41.9pc and 41.8pc respectively, while respondents aged 70 and over reported the lowest negative financial impact at 21.1pc.

Those aged between 15 and 24 suffered the highest rates of loss of employment and temporary layoff, with 46pc of 15 to 24 year-olds temporarily laid off and over a fifth, or 22pc, experiencing loss of employment.

Respondents aged 25-34 years also reported high rates of temporary layoff at 39pc and loss of employment at 15pc.

Alcohol consumption was highest for 18 to 34-year-old's during Covid-19, with almost one third reporting an increase in how much they drink during Covid-19, while 22.9pc said they had decreased consumption.

Meanwhile, just 7.4pc of those aged 70 and over that drank alcohol said that they had increased consumption, while 15.5pc had decreased consumption and over three-quarters said that they had no change to their consumption levels.

Almost seven in ten of 18-34-year-old's said that they had increased their consumption of junk food and sweets, compared to just under three in ten of respondents aged 70 and over.

