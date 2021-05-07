REPORTS that the British government is considering issuing a ban on prosecutions of British soldiers who killed Irish citizens during the Troubles would be a “devastating blow” to their bereaved families and a breach of international agreements, according to Sinn Féin leader Mary L ou McDonald.

“The proposals being reported in London this morning that the British government is going to tear up international agreements on legacy to give British forces immunity from prosecution is a devastating blow to the families of victims of the conflict,” she said in a statement last night.

“Many of these families have spent decades trying to get the truth about the killings of their loved ones in the face of cover-up, willful destruction of evidence, and failures to investigate crimes including murder.

“What Boris Johnson and the British government is doing is an attempt to put British soldiers above the law and prevent investigations into murder, torture, shoot-to- kill and collusion involving British forces in Ireland.”

“This is an attack on the rule of law,” she said.

She added that the row is not about “dealing with the legacy of our past.”

"This is about continuing the decades-long cover-ups, and frustrating families in their efforts to get truth and justice.”

She claimed the ban, or amnesty as she called it, would, if it is granted, be a breach of an international agreement “made at Stormont House to tackle the legacy issue.”

She added the party is in talks with the Irish Government “ who are co-guarantors of our agreements about this unilateral betrayal of the victims of the conflict, and have urged them to stand up to a British government, which is acting in bad faith.

“Sinn Féin will make the case with the EU and the US administration to continue to press the British government to stand by their agreements and international obligations.”

Politicians and campaigners on both sides of the Border have condemned the reported move to prevent future prosecutions over Troubles-era crimes.

The UK Government is set to introduce a statute of limitations to stop people being charged over incidents that occurred before the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, according to reports in the Times and Daily Telegraph earlier this week.

Many victims of the Troubles are vehemently opposed to any statute of limitations, which they characterise as an amnesty that will thwart their chances of justice.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that any unilateral move away from the Stormont House Agreement dealing with legacy issues of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, would be a "breach of

trust.”

"There is an agreement in place with the British government, with the parties in Northern Ireland and indeed with victims' groups and that is the Stormont House Agreement of 2014,” he said.

Any move from that would be a unilateral breach of trust.”.

He added: “For us the victims are the priority and the victims remain the priority. There has to be adherence to that agreement. If people have new ideas to present they have to involve all of the parties, and above all the concerns of victims irrespective of who committed the atrocities. People must be held accountable.”

The Taoiseach said officials have been in contact with the British government over the reports and there would be contact with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “in the coming while” but that any moves would have to be in line with the Stormont House Agreement.

The bar on prosecutions would apply across the board, including former soldiers, security force members and paramilitaries, but an exemption would still enable war crimes, such as torture, to be prosecuted, the reports stated.