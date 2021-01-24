Amnesty calls for probe into allegations of child trafficking

Amnesty International is calling on the Government and the Northern Ireland Executive to investigate allegations of child trafficking and illegal adoption of babies across the island of Ireland and to America decades ago.

It follows a meeting between Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman, Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill last week to discuss the publication of the Mother and Baby Homes Report and its ramifications on both sides of the Border.

The research into mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in the North is intended to be released on Tuesday and "will shock people to the core", according to Amnesty International's Patrick Corrigan.

"We expect the research to point to a litany of human rights abuses suffered by the thousands of women and girls forced into these loveless institutions," he said.

Corrigan believes there is a "significant cross-Border dimension to these abuses with both women and babies moving between jurisdictions".

"There are allegations of illegal trafficking and adoption of babies from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland and onwards to the United States, and all of this will need to be investigated," he said.

The human rights group is asking that a public inquiry be set up to investigate these alleged crimes, with support from the Irish Government.

"Given many of the organisations which ran these homes operated on both sides of the Border, with headquarters and records based in the Republic of Ireland, the inquiry will need to have a strong cross-Border dimension, with the backing of the Irish Government," said Corrigan.

Last week O'Gorman, along with Foster and O'Neill, heard from Judith Gillespie, chairwoman of the Northern Ireland Executive's inter-departmental working group on mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and historical clerical child abuse.

During the meeting Foster and O'Neill pressed O'Gorman to ensure there is "active collaboration and the sharing of information and knowledge" which they said would be "crucial" in addressing the needs of survivors.

"It is clear that babies were moved between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, in both directions, for the purpose of adoption," said Foster.

O'Neill wants to see "partnership across the island" with both governments doing all they can "to ensure survivors get the truth and justice they deserve".

"I welcome Minister O'Gorman's willingness to work together in that regard," she said.

The "distressing findings" published in Ireland earlier this month "echo the serious concerns" about how women and babies were treated in "near-identical institutions" in Northern Ireland.

There were more than a dozen such institutions in the region, with the last one closing its doors as recently as the 1990s.

It's believed 7,500 women and girls gave birth in the homes in the North, which were operated by both Catholic and Protestant churches and religious organisations.

The human rights organisation, along with former residents of the homes, have been calling for a public inquiry, a request which has so far been refused by the Northern Ireland Executive. In 2013 it presented a paper to the government making its case for a wider investigation.

"Women in Northern Ireland have told Amnesty that they suffered arbitrary detention, forced labour, ill-treatment, and the removal and forced adoption of their babies - criminal acts in both domestic and international law," said Corrigan.

"Northern Ireland must now follow the Republic of Ireland and instigate a full-scale inquiry into the appalling tragic scandal."