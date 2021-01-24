| 0.8°C Dublin

Amnesty calls for probe into allegations of child trafficking

Links between mother and baby homes north and south of the Border need to be investigated, writes Rodney Edwards

PARTNERSHIP CALL: Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

PARTNERSHIP CALL: Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

PARTNERSHIP CALL: Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

Rodney Edwards

Amnesty International is calling on the Government and the Northern Ireland Executive to investigate allegations of child trafficking and illegal adoption of babies across the island of Ireland and to America decades ago.

It follows a meeting between Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman, Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill last week to discuss the publication of the Mother and Baby Homes Report and its ramifications on both sides of the Border.

The research into mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in the North is intended to be released on Tuesday and "will shock people to the core", according to Amnesty International's Patrick Corrigan.

