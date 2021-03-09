Amid supply issues and fresh delays, where do we stand in the scramble for vaccines?

Jab: About 95pc of new deliveries of vaccines are rolled out in a week. Photo: Reuters

IT’S the reality we cannot wish away. Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers will continue to disappoint with smaller or stalled deliveries in the coming months and targets will need to be rewritten.

Some people who were expecting the jab will be left waiting and will worry if they will lose out.

Yet time is of the essence in this vaccine roll-out.

Unprecedented demand

Vaccine manufacturers are facing unprecedented demand from countries which have advance purchase orders for deliveries. This has created suspicion that some countries are being favoured over others.

The European Union’s row with AstraZeneca and Italy's recent decision to block the export of 250,000 doses of vaccine to Australia show how high the stakes are.

Now comes news of potential shortages of the raw materials needed by manufacturers, such as plastic bioreactor bags, tubing and medical grade glass.

This also raises the risk that companies will stockpile to meet orders.

The World Health Organisation chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said companies producing vaccines should team up with other companies that have excess capacity, and that intellectual property rights should be shared.

The shortage of some raw materials could also affect other non Covid-19 vaccines.

The IDA looked at Irish drug plants manufacturing vaccine locally but it did not work out.

Purchasing power

Ireland had little choice but to hitch its wagon to the European Commission which has secured agreements for around 2.6 billion doses of different vaccines. We will get a share of over 1pc and so far we have enough advance purchase agreements for 18.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate 10.3m people.

The most recently added vaccines to the portfolio are Novovax, for 1.1 million doses, and Valneva – both of which have yet to be approved.

The chance of getting “surplus” vaccine from other countries is wishful thinking.

What leader is going to give away vaccines?

It’s also essential any vaccines are assessed for safety and efficacy by the European Medicines Agency before they are administered.

Falling short

The Oireachtas health committee was told by HSE chief Paul Reid that Ireland was expected to get more than 1.2 million doses in the first three months of the year.

These would include doses of Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford AstraZeneca.

The most changes in delivery schedules have been made by Oxford AstraZeneca.

However, the total number of vaccines available here in the first three months will be slightly lower than expected, at around 1.1 million.

Game changer

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is expected to be approved this week, has been hailed as a game changer because recipients need just one shot.

However, we learned yesterday that the first supplies expected here in April are likely to be low and most of our 600,000 doses will arrive in May and June.

It emerged yesterday that Johnson & Johnson told the EU that it is facing supply issues that may hit plans to deliver 55 million doses of vaccine over the second quarter of the year.

It has issues with the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment, and is struggling to meet its goals.

It started rolling out its vaccines in the United States this month with a target of 100 million doses by May but it has halved its delivery figures for March to 20 million.

‘Abundance of vaccine’

We were promised an “abundance of vaccine” from April, with more than 250,000 doses available a week. There will be more vaccine next month, but whether it will live up to expectations remains to be seen.

The test for the HSE is to administer it and the plan is to roll it out through vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacists. About 9,000 vaccinators have completed training and thousands more are being recruited. The centres will be open 12 hours a day. But first we need to get enough vaccine.

Targets

The target to administer 100,000 doses a week this month has had to be revised.

Over the past two weeks the doses were down around 25,000 and this week 84,000 are being administered, a shortfall of 4,000. Problems with Moderna supplies means around 11,000 people aged 80 to 84 will face a delay of around two weeks.

The plan is still to have all over 70s vaccinated fully by the end of May and there is the added complication now of identifying around 160,000 with underlying illnesses who would be at very high risk if they caught Covid-19. Progress is being made although it is not as fast as people would like. So far, 363,601 doses have been administered and 149,721 people are fully vaccinated.

Top five

HSE chief Paul Reid said yesterday that Ireland ranks in the top five countries for roll-out of the vaccine.

About 95pc of new deliveries are rolled out in a week.

