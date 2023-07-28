American tourist Stephen Termini attacked in Dublin has come out of a coma, his son has revealed

The sons of Stephen Termini (57), an American tourist who was assaulted in Dublin have said their father is out of a coma.

Jess and Mike Rizzuto, after visiting their father in the hospital following their arrival in Ireland, have spoken about Mr Termini's current condition.

Upon their arrival, Stephen Termini was said to have been in a serious but stable condition at Beaumont Hospital after suffering injuries to his head and eye - injuries suffered from the attack which took place last week.

Speaking with Virgin Media TV, Mike Rizzuto said: “He’s awake, he's actually out of coma thankfully, [but] still don’t know about the eye.”

“We don't know what's to come with all of that but he's out of the coma so that's at least good. We're just taking it hour by hour.”

Stephen Termini's sons made it to Ireland thanks to a GoFundMe page set up to help with their travel costs.

The fundraising gathered more than $125,571 (€113,934).

“It’s still hard to put into words, I don’t think I have processed it yet, everyone here has been super helpful.

“Everyone that I’ve met, shaking people’s hand, apologising. And reassuring them that I understand the situation,” Mr Rizzuto said.

Three teenage boys are now facing charges in relation to the incident. The alleged attackers, aged 14, 15 and 16 were remanded on bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday.

Mr Termini, an artist and musician was rushed to hospital after an incident on the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street in the north inner city last week.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dublin has advised US tourists travelling to Ireland to be aware of their safety due to recent assaults in Dublin city.