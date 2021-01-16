| 10°C Dublin

Ambulances driving 300km round-trip journey to treat Covid-stricken north Mayo town

Country’s Covid-19 hotspots feeling the pain, writes Eavan Murray

Bernie McAndrew (57) died suddenly in her home Expand

Eavan Murray

Ambulances from as far away as Galway and Leitrim had to travel to north Mayo this week – some round trips of more than 300km – to rush dangerously ill Covid-19 positive locals to hospital.

The Belmullet electoral area continues to have the highest rate of Covid-19 in the State, more than four times the national average, the latest figures show.

Over the past two weeks, one in every 17 people in the remote peninsula, which incorporates Achill and Bangor Erris, has tested positive for Covid-19.

