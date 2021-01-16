Ambulances driving 300km round-trip journey to treat Covid-stricken north Mayo town

Ambulances from as far away as Galway and Leitrim had to travel to north Mayo this week – some round trips of more than 300km – to rush dangerously ill Covid-19 positive locals to hospital.

The Belmullet electoral area continues to have the highest rate of Covid-19 in the State, more than four times the national average, the latest figures show.

Over the past two weeks, one in every 17 people in the remote peninsula, which incorporates Achill and Bangor Erris, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Belmullet GP Dr Keith Swanick revealed two ambulances had to make round trips of nearly 300km to ferry Covid-19 positive patients from Belmullet to hospital.

“Last Sunday alone 12 people here were hospitalised. The ambulance was in our area 12 times. An ambulance had to travel from Manorhamilton to Belmullet, and another had to come from Clifden,” he said.

“I admitted five patients from their homes. This is serious. People know it’s serious.”

Dr Swanick believes the highly infectious UK variant of the virus is responsible for the surge in cases in the area.

Over the past week three people in the area have died from Covid. More than 30 people are receiving treatment in the hospital, including up to five in ICU.

Local doctors and healthcare staff say they are in the midst of a crisis, the likes of which they have never seen.

The area has an incidence of 6,032 per 100,000, with 760 cases among the population of 12,600.

The latest data examines the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 up to last Monday, January 11. In the same period, 20 areas of the country had rates of over 2,000 per 100,000 people.

Border regions remain hotspots for infection and have done the entirety of the pandemic.

Cross-border management of Covid-19 has been raised consistently by health experts and politicians, due to the different cross-border public health rules.

The second highest incidence has shifted to Dundalk south, in Co Louth, at 3,783 – a rate of one in every 26 people.

There were 1,227 new cases among the local area population of 32,436.

Fianna Fáil councillor Emma Coffey said the situation in Dundalk is “very frightening”.

“The elephant in the room is we are four miles from the border,” she said.

“And it’s no surprise the border counties are recording high figures. There is free-flowing daily north-south travel.

“I think both governments should acknowledge it and deal with it in a cohesive manner. We have two hospitals in Dundalk, and they are at capacity.”

Adare-Rathkeale LEA in Co Limerick has dropped to third in the country from second at a rate of 3,118 – with one in every 32 people becoming infected.

Tramore in Waterford lies fourth after a surge in cases to 3106 per 100,00, with 695 positive cases out of a population of 22,372.

Last Sunday a Belmullet community nurse, Bernie McAndrew (57), died suddenly at home after contracting Covid-19.

Her husband of 32 years, Ian, was rushed to hospital in the moments after her death and had to watch her funeral online from his hospital bed.

Dr Swanick said the locality is reeling from the horror of the past week.

“I think a lot of people are angry and disappointed that certain people didn’t take more personal responsibility for their actions,” he said.

“I also think people are saddened because we are dealing with the aftermath.

“People are maybe seven to 10 days into an illness – a very, very debilitating illness that can kill you. People are having nasty symptoms; they have been hospitalised.

“Twelve people here last Sunday were hospitalised.

“The ambulance was in our area 12 times. An ambulance had to travel from Manorhamilton to Belmullet, and another had to come from Clifden.

“I admitted five patients from their homes. This is serious. People know it’s serious.

“We have lost a valued member of our community, Bernie McAndrew – a terrific nurse and a person with a heart of gold.

“We have a brilliant and supportive community here in Belmullet, and we will come through.

Dr Swanick believes two things have fuelled the exponential rise in cases in the locality: more social interaction and the UK variant.

“It’s not rocket science. This virus needs two or more people to interact for it to transmit. Obviously, there was increased social interaction over the Christmas period in social settings or people’s homes.

“And the UK variant is the dominant strain. When the national average (of the UK variant) was 25pc, we were hovering around 50pc. Now we hear nationally it’s 50pc.

“That’s due to people coming home for Christmas primarily, and there is also a long history of people from this area working in the UK and travelling back and forth.”

Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle said the toll the outbreak has had on the community is “savage”.

“It’s just so sad what is happening. Words are no good for the people we have lost. The only message to get out is that if people are in sympathy with the people who have died, the best way to express it is to stay at home,” he said.

“That’s the cure to all this. It is a frightening illness that has left people very panicked.”

He said you can be good one day and worse the next. “Whole families have been knocked down with it – it’s shocking. I am pleading with people to stay at home. It’s an awful thing to have our community mentioned on the radio for this very sad reason.

“There are great people in Belmullet, but this craic of blaming people is ridiculous. There is no good pointing the finger at people now.

“There is a multitude of reasons why this has happened.

“Community spirit is here and it has never worked as good as it is.

“People are scared, though, but we will survive.

"And I live here on the edge of the sea, and no matter how far the tide goes out, it always comes back in.

“So you know it will come back for the people here too. It won’t always be like this.

“People went through hard times here before with different things, but it will come full circle again.

“It’s just so sad, so many people will be gone by the time it does.”