Ambulance staff to ballot for industrial action over status of paramedics

SIPTU has told the head of the National Ambulance Service that it intends to ballot members for industrial action over the recognition of paramedics.

SIPTU has warned Robert Morton that the action will take place unless a business case to provide a proposed new structure within the National Ambulance Service, which has been outstanding 'for some time' is implemented.

The proposals include that all new paramedics will have a degree level eight qualification and that paramedics will be recognised as a profession with graded pay scales

A letter to Mr Morton from SIPTU Ambulance Sector organiser Ted Kenny states: "You will be aware that the business case to provide for the proposed new structure within the National Ambulance Service has been outstanding for some considerable period.

"As per our previous engagements, I have outlined to you the distinct concern of our membership with the time which has passed in progressing the business case through the HSE and now with the DOH/DPER (Dept. of Health and Dept of Public Expenditure and Reform)

"It is now SIPTU's intention to ballot our members in the National Ambulance Service for Industrial action up to and including strike action

"Our members have fully co-operated with the plan developed by you, in your role as national director, and they expect to receive the commitments made to them which reflect the enhanced role they provide within the National Ambulance Service."

The agreed proposals include new grades for community and specialist paramedics as well as paramedic supervisors and clinical paramedical supervisors. They also include new job descriptions for those grades and reformed management structures.

"Our union will not accept any deviation from the reality that it is management's function to secure the necessary funding to deliver the agreed vision for the service," it adds

"This includes payments arising to staff as part of the overall restructuring plan. We do not accept the premise that delivery of the service level aspects of the management plan are permitted yet the commitments to staff in return are deemed to be a cost increasing claim. It is the function of management to secure the necessary funding to deliver the commitment it has made through the business case and not one which sits with any trade union

"On completion of the proposed ballot of our members in NAS, we will further communicate our intentions regarding the progression of this dispute."

A source within the NAS said: "We have co-operated fully but we are fed up of this plan being pushed down the line.

"We want our profession to be recognised. At the minute, emergency medical technicians are classed as support staff.

"If the HSE don't recognise our profession, then what will the public think of us. So many times, we have called to houses and occupants have said, oh the ambulance driver is here. It is so disrespectful to us, especially as most of us now have a level 8 degree.

"You don't call someone taking x-rays in hospital a photographer, you call them a radiographer.

"This review was first started in 2018 and here we are in 2023, still waiting for it to be implemented. If it is, then a lot of paramedics will stand to gain substantial increases in wages.

"We are working so hard now and the service is haemorrhaging staff. I know of 20 people who have left the service in the last six months.

"We don't go in for a 12 hour shift anymore - it's 14 or 15 hours. We are just exhausted. You don't see many ambulances flashing the blue lights anymore. We've got slower and slower.

"Many of the advanced paramedics have gone into managerial roles now and, to my knowledge, there are no further courses planned to train any extra this year.

"There are over 2000 people in the service who work so hard and just want to get the recognition they so richly deserve.

"I thought morale in the service was at an all-time low but it's dropped even lower."

The NAS has been approached for comment.