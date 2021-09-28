Ambulance staff in plea for resources after reaching breaking point

Staff within the National Ambulance Service (NAS) are “at breaking point” as the service struggles to provide resources to ensure strategic regional cover.

The warning came as both Government and opposition TDs expressed alarm at the time ambulances are now spending far outside their normal operating areas. Trade union Siptu has also raised concern at the pressure staff are currently being forced to operate under.

A senior paramedic, who asked not to be named, said they were effectively forced to work a 21-hour shift between multiple lengthy call-outs in Cork and Waterford.

A road-traffic accident at Slea Head in Co Kerry was responded to by an ambulance based in Castletownbere in west Cork – a call-out of two and a half hours as no Kerry ambulance was available.

In another case, a Tipperary ambulance crew was tasked with responding to an incident close to the Aran Islands.

Stressed crew members are taking increasing amounts of sick leave, with many feeling they have no option but to leave the service.

“There is only so much pressure you can take,” the ambulance official said.

Siptu has formally raised concerns over how ‘strategic cover’ is now operating across Munster and parts of south Leinster.

A number of ambulance personnel have been treated for stress-related illnesses.

“It isn’t just an issue for Cork or Tipperary or Waterford – it is happening right across the south. And on a regular basis,” warned Siptu organiser for the NAS, Ted Kenny.

Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley said personnel within the service were at breaking point.

“There was an issue in Cork city recently, so ambulances from the county were brought in to provide cover. One ambulance spent two and a half hours trying to offload a patient at Cork University Hospital,” he said.

“During that time, areas like east Cork were being covered either from Tipperary or west Cork or Waterford.

“It is madness.”

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has now demanded that ambulance resources in the south-east be enhanced after it emerged a Thurles-based ambulance recently engaged in a day-long operation outside Tipperary dealing with call-outs in Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The Health Service Executive stressed that ambulances and crews are not restricted to operations in specific ­geographic areas.

“All calls to the NAS are triaged and responded to appropriately. The most urgent calls are prioritised and the nearest and most appropriate response is dispatched.

“The ambulance service operates on a national basis and mobilises responses to calls for assistance based on patient needs.

“Ambulances may travel to various locations irrespective of their base as they are not confined to work in geographical areas.”