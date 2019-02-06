Ambulance staff announce three new strike dates

Ambulance staff are set to go on strike on three dates from next week, throwing the health service into further turmoil.

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association’s ambulance personnel branch will walk off the job on Friday next week – straight after three days of stoppages by nurses.

They will also strike on Thursday February 28 and Friday March 1 from 7am to 5pm.

The paramedics are involved in a separate dispute to nurses that centres on their demand that the HSE recognise their union.

PNA General Secretary, Peter Hughes, said the strike days represent a considerable escalation of industrial action.

“Against the background of the myriad of serious problems in our health services, it is beyond belief that the HSE, supported by the complete indifference shown by the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, in continuing to confront over 500 PNA ambulance personnel members on this issue of fundamental worker rights,” he said.

Sinead McGrath, National Chairperson of PNA Ambulance Branch NASRA, called on the minister to avoid the industrial action by using the state mediation bodies to hold talks.

Online Editors