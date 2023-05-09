Ambulance service insists action will be taken to ease risk to patients when paramedics strike

The National Ambulance Service has insisted every effort will be made to mitigate any risks to patients after paramedics backed strike action Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA — © Gareth Fuller

THE National Ambulance Service has insisted every effort will be made to mitigate any risks to patients after paramedics backed strike action.

A spokesperson said the threat of industrial action is worrying for staff and patients and called on Siptu to reconsider.

Paramedics at the National Ambulance Service voted overwhelmingly for strike action yesterday in a row over the roll out of a plan that would boost their pay by at least €8,000 a year.

“The National Ambulance Service (NAS) notes that Siptu has voted to undertake industrial dispute action,” said the HSE spokesperson.

She said the NAS preference would always be for constructive engagement with all stakeholders on any pay dispute.

“The threat of industrial action is worrying for our staff and patients and we would call on Siptu to reconsider.

“The NAS would also like to assure the public that every effort will be made to mitigate any risk to them arising from any action.”

She said the current national pay agreement, Building Momentum, means it cannot consider sectoral or grade-based pay and conditions claims during the lifetime of the agreement.

“However we have developed a business case jointly with Siptu and Unite on the issue, and are working to ensure that this included in the next round of national pay discussions,” she said.

“In the meantime, the HSE will continue to work to advance the professionalisation agenda within the NAS that also seeks to recognise the important work carried out by NAS staff throughout the past number of years and in the ongoing implementation of Sláintecare.”

Ted Kenny, Siptu sector organiser, said more than 95pc of members voted in favour of strike action.

He said the date and nature of the industrial action will be finalised in consultation with members.

Mr Kenny said the dispute that involves around 1,500 paramedics is due to the ambulance service’s failure to fully implement the recommendations of a Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report.

Mr Kenny said the report was commissioned by the National Ambulance Service, Siptu and the HSE in 2018.

The report’s recommendations would mean that paramedics would move to higher incremental pay scales – including an enhanced nurse’s pay scale.

This would increase their annual pay by at least €8,000 a year, according to union officials.

“This huge vote in favour of taking action demonstrates our members’ determination to ensure their employer honours its agreement in full when it comes to implementing widespread reform at the National Ambulance Service,” said Mr Kenny.

He said members co-operated with a plan to develop the service and expect commitments concerning new grades and pay scales, which were made to them, to be met.

“It is the function of management to secure the necessary funding to deliver the agreed vision for the service. This includes any payments arising to staff as part of their overall restructuring plan,” he added.

The NAS’s “Roles and Responsibilities” business case report says a proposed salary grade change from paramedic to nurse would affect 464 staff.

It says the total cost of proposals to review grades and create new roles is €14.8m, the estimated average cost per employee is €9,824 and it would affect 1,507 staff.

The report says benefits include reduced “IR (industrial relations) exposure” and improved workforce attraction and retention for the NAS.

It says this would happen in a period where demand is expected to grow “by 100pc” over the coming years.

Mr Kenny said some of the cost would be offset by overtime being paid at the rate of “time and a half” rather than the current “double time”.