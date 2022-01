An ambulance is seen severely damaged at the scene of a serious road crash on N11 in Cabinteely, south Dublin on Tuesday. Picture: Damien Storan.

Emergency services attend the scene of a serious road crash on N11 in Cabinteely, south Dublin on Tuesday. Picture: Damien Storan.

Emergency services are attending the scene of a serious road traffic accident on the N11 in south Dublin this evening.

It is understood the incident at Cabinteely involved a car and an ambulance, which was also badly damaged in the collision.

The incident at the Clonkeen Road junction happened about 5pm, and there are traffic delays back to Foxrock Church, with the junction closed off.

More to follow...