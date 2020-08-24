Amazon to build new wind farm in Galway and pledges free heating to some South Dublin residents

Amazon is to build a new 115-megawatt wind farm in County Galway to help power its huge Irish data centres.

The facility will be constructed in Ardderroo, half way between Galway City and Oughterard. It is expected to have over 20 large turbines.

Amazon says that the wind farm will begin operating in 2022 and will almost double the company’s energy production capability to 229 megawatts. Amazon says that another of its wind farms, in Esk, Co Cork, is due to come next month while a third facility in Meenbog, Co Donegal, will become operational in early 2022.

“In total, these three projects are projected to add 229 MW of renewable energy to the Irish grid each year, reducing carbon emissions by 366,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, and producing enough renewable energy to power 185,000 Irish homes, per annum,” the company said in a statement.

Amazon also says that it will avoid public funding in the projects.

“To be powered by renewable energy in Ireland, we have committed to offtake 100pc of the power from these projects without relying on public funding,” it said in the statement. “As a result, we were the first organisation in Ireland to sign unsubsidised Corporate Power Purchase Agreements. We started this with our two existing wind projects, in Cork and Donegal, in 2019, and continue today with our third and largest CPPA to date with the new project in Galway. These three Amazon renewable projects help Irish energy consumers avoid an estimated €229M Public Service Obligation subsidy cost on their energy bills.”

The company says that once the projects are built, it will be the largest single corporate buyer of renewable energy in the country.

Amazon has also agreed to provide “excess heat” from its data centre in Tallaght with public sector buildings and affordable living apartments in the area.

“The Tallaght District Heating Scheme will provide low-carbon heat to public sector, residential, and commercial customers from recycled heat, supplied from our local AWS data centre,” the company says. “The scheme will initially heat 47,000 square metres of public sector buildings, 6,000 square metres of commercial space and affordable apartments. We will look for opportunities to continue to support heat recycling and district heating schemes, where viable.”

