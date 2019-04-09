Amazon investing in Donegal wind farm in push to rely entirely on renewable energy

Technology giant Amazon is investing in a wind farm in Co Donegal, as part of a wider push by its Amazon Web Services (AWS) arm to rely entirely on renewable energy.

Technology giant Amazon is investing in a wind farm in Co Donegal, as part of a wider push by its Amazon Web Services (AWS) arm to rely entirely on renewable energy.

Amazon.com announced the renewable energy project in Ireland as part of a larger announcement that also includes schemes in Sweden and the United States. It fits with a long-term goal to power all AWS global infrastructure with renewable energy.

The 91.2MW Donegal wind farm will be built without subsidies, the first of its kind in Ireland. The Donegal wind farm project will be developed by Cork-based Invis Energy, and is expected to be in production by the end of 2021.

Amazon will also purchase 91MW of power from a new wind farm in Bäckhammar, Sweden, which is expected to deliver renewable energy by the end of 2020. The wind farm project in Tehachapi, California, is expected to bring up to 47MW of new renewable energy capacity by the end of 2020.

These projects, combined with AWS's previous nine renewable energy projects, are expected to generate more than 2,700,000MWh of renewable energy annually.

"AWS's investment in renewable projects in Ireland illustrates their continued commitment to adding clean energy to the grid and it will make a positive contribution to Ireland's renewable energy goals," said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. "As a significant employer in Ireland, it is very encouraging to see Amazon taking a lead on this issue."

Irish Independent