Kellie Harrington 's brother Christopher and mother Yvonne celebrates after her daughter, Kellie won an Olympic Gold medal. Pic:Mark Condren 8.8.2021

Gold. One word. Gold.

It’s all that was on Christy Harrington’s mind when he ran out of his house on Portland Row seconds after his daughter Kellie won in Tokyo.

Kellie Harrington 's brother Christopher and mother Yvonne celebrates after her daughter, Kellie won an Olympic Gold medal. Pic:Mark Condren 8.8.2021

Kellie Harrington 's brother Christopher and mother Yvonne celebrates after her daughter, Kellie won an Olympic Gold medal. Pic:Mark Condren 8.8.2021

“This is real gold. We had Celtic Tiger fools gold. Kellie is bringing home real gold. That’s what she’s doing,” he shouted with deserved pride.

Things will never be the same again for the Harringtons. Things will never be the same again for Portland Row.

It has become party central after Kellie worked her miracle.

It might have been a damp and dark in Dublin’s north inner city, but from 5am people started to gather. Peeping out of doorways. Giving a thumbs up to each other. Anticipation growing.

It was the day they had been waiting for, but there was an air of tension too.

Could she do it? Could Kellie win? Would it be silver or gold?

In a small square half way up the street just yards from Kellie’s front door a mysterious truck pulled up, and within minutes a large TV screen was erected for the locals.

Suddenly it was the centre of the universe.

As the minutes counted down around 200 people stood nervously, and then Kellie walked into the ring, beamed live onto her own street.

Portland Row let out a cheer. Kellie was back on home turf.

And then at 6am round one started, and it didn’t look easy for Kellie. You could sense the nervousness in the air, and that became accentuated when it was announced that things were leaning in favour of the Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira when the bell sounded.

But round two saw grit and determination, strategy and style, and Kellie’s neighbours sensed she was not giving up.

At the start of round three there was a frenzy of excitement, and when it ended the tension was palpable.

But then the shout came from the screen. “She’s done it!” And Portland Row erupted.

“Ole Ole Ole!” they shouted, all looking at an emotional Kellie on the big screen.

Then there was a dash down the road to 28b, where Kellie’s family were just coming out the door with tears in their eyes.

“This is real gold. We had Celtic Tiger fools gold. Kellie is bringing home real gold. That’s what she’s doing,” said Kellie’s dad Christopher as he tried to take in what had just happened.

“It’s magnificent. It’s like being in Alice in Wonderland,” he added.

Kellie’s mother Yvonne was jumping up and down with tears in her eyes.

Known for being too nervous to watch Kellie’s fights live, she said she might watch it tomorrow,

Champagne corks popped and every car that passed the door tooted its horn in celebration.

Kellie’s brother Joel was as proud as punch.

“She’s done it. When she should go nervous and go stiff and go to ice she loosens up and expresses herself. It’s what she does. She’s the best in the world. Gold,” he said.

The singing began, and the media scrums. Cameras and microphones jostled for position, all in front of the little terraced house that has now become the centre of the universe.

Kellie was already a European champion. She was already a world champion. But the Olympics is on another level.

“You can’t get higher than that. It’s special. It has lifted the nation. The rowers led the charge, now Kellie. Cloud Nine is over. We’re beyond that. We’re after going higher than Richard Branson and all his gang, and they paid billions for it. We got it for free,” smiled Christy.

“This can inspire people to try and achieve for yourself. It’s not just about boxing or sport. It’s about life, anything, it doesn’t matter what it is, writing songs, poetry, ballet. It doesn’t matter,” he added.

The cheers turned to song. The theme from The Lion King, with Kellie’s famous Hakuna Matata, blared out from a speaker. No worries indeed. The Eye Of The Tiger, and the ballads like Dublin City in the Rare Ould Times.

Kellie’s brother Christopher, who manages a ladies football team in Iceland, had surprised his family by flying in the Dublin last night.

Smiling proudly, he said he was glad he made the decision.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere else but here with my family on a day like this. It’s pure magic,” he said.

The talk now has turned to the homecoming, and what sort of welcome Kellie will get.

“That will mean more to Kellie than a gold medal. To see that she can bring joy and happiness to people,” said Joel.