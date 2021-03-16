Amateur wildlife photographers showcase their stunning images of Irish nature

With more time spent at home and in our gardens, the pandemic has created a greater appreciation for nature and wildlife.

During the lockdown, many photography enthusiasts throughout the country have been capturing the Irish wildlife in its prime.

And with the launch of a new wildlife photography competition by RTÉ, many keen wildlife photographers have taken the opportunity to celebrate Irish nature by showcasing the images they have captured.

Read More

Ruth Kelly from Navan, Co Meath, captured a photo of a grey seal pup on Great Saltee Island, Co. Wexford.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Mooney Goes Wild, Ruth explained how she captured the close-up shot which shows the seal gazing into the camera.

Expand Close Photo: Ruth Kelly for RTÉ. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo: Ruth Kelly for RTÉ.

“I headed out to Great Saltee Islands with the Celbridge camera club, it’s an amazing spot for photography, for birds and for seals later in the year as well.

“This one in particular was playing with some seaweed by himself then he spotted me and curiously shuffled over towards me which allowed me to take this picture where he was looking straight into the camera,” she explained.

Another stunning photo in the collection shows a Cygnet swan at River Barrow in Bagenalstown taken by Marcin Kaczmarkiewicz.

Expand Close Photo: Marcin Kaczmarkiewicz for RTÉ. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo: Marcin Kaczmarkiewicz for RTÉ.

“As a family of swans appeared on the river, I wanted to take advantage of taking the pictures of the Cygnets so I moved into the water.

“When I got into the river, I tried to show all the beauties of the last rays of the sunshine against the Cygnet,” he explained.

Edele Cunningham, a young mother from Castleknock, Co Dublin, took a breathtaking photo of a Fallow Buck deer at the Phoenix Park.

Expand Close Photo: Edele Cunningham for RTÉ. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo: Edele Cunningham for RTÉ.

Edele said she uses a long lens camera to avoid startling the animal being photographed.

“I was taking a walk in the Phoenix Park. It was a lovely misty morning in October and I noticed the beautiful sun rays shining down through the canopy of the trees.

“I went closer and that’s when I noticed the deer standing underneath.

“I work full time and I have a young family but when I can I really enjoy getting outdoors, just me and the camera,” she said.

Offaly native James Crombie captured a starling murmuration at Lough Ennell in Mullingar which formed the shape of a tree.

Expand Close Photo: James Crombie for RTE. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo: James Crombie for RTE.

He revealed a lot of the preparation behind the camera involves tracking the movements of the birds.

“That picture was taken at Lough Ennell. It’s a place I’ve spent a lot of this winter visiting trying to photograph them and figure out where they were going to be,” he explained.

Tristan Bane from Belfast, Co. Antrim, who captured a three month old fox cub in his back garden, credited the lockdown with allowing him more time to pursue photography.

Expand Close Photo: Tristan Bane for RTÉ. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo: Tristan Bane for RTÉ.

“It was a silver lining of the lockdown for me, I was working from home and I looked out my office window and happened to see two foxes in the daylight which I had never seen before and probably wouldn’t have if I wasn’t working from home.

“That started six months of me sitting on an upturned bucket at the bottom of my garden waiting endlessly for the foxes to appear,” he said.

The stunning collection of photographs are a part of the shortlist for RTE’s Eye of Nature competition which are currently being showcased in the National Botanic Gardens.

The winner will be announced on The Today Show on RTÉ One tomorrow where they will be presented with a cash prize of €1,000.

Read More

Online Editors