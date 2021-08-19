The remains of Amanda Kinsella are carried into church by members of Benneskerry Tinryland GAA club this afternoon at St Mary's Church, Bennekerry, Co Carlow. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Amanda Kinsella’s brother said she was “the life and soul of the party” as she was remembered at a funeral mass in Carlow today.

The 27-year-old tragically died after she fell from a bus and was struck by a passing car at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, outside Donegal Town at about 3.45pm last Friday.

She was with a number of people on the private bus understood to be traveling to an after-wedding party.

The Carlow woman had travelled home for a holiday which included a trip to Donegal for the wedding.

She was well-known in GAA circles and played football for Irish clubs in Bahrain, where she lived after spending a few years in Oman.

Amanda's brother David paid tribute to his sister at her funeral mass in St Mary’s Church Bennekerry.

"This is such a sad day but it reminds us we live in such a great community,” he said.

"I never imagined I would be speaking about my beautiful sister Amanda like this, she has left us far too soon at the age of 27.

“She had a smile that would light up the room, she lifted up everyone’s spirits everywhere she went, she was the life and soul of the party.”

He told of how his sister was a globetrotter and how she used her gift with words to obtain various jobs.

"In 2015, she went to America on a J1 for the summer, she had to do interviews for jobs and she showed us that she could be a bluffer at times too.

“She had an interview for a waitress job at a restaurant and she told them she had loads of experience working for her parent's restaurant – this wasn’t true.

“Another job she applied for was working with animals and she told them that she lived on a farm and her parents were experienced vets, also not true.”

David said “nothing feared” his sister and once she was with her friends and family she was happy.

"She got a teaching job in Oman. We knew that she wouldn’t be around but we wouldn’t stop Amanda from living her dream,” he added.

“Saying goodbye to her at the airport every time never got any easier, she quickly settled into Oman and joined the GAA team, we knew that she was happy.

"After two years in Oman, she moved to Bahrain and continued to shine. It’s where she met her boyfriend Brendan, they made so many great memories together and the best was still to come for the both of them.

“Last Friday was such a tragedy, it’s so hard to believe especially on such a joyous occasion, but she was doing what she loved – spending time with friends and living life.

“As Amanda liked to say ‘one day life will flash before your eyes, make sure it’s worth watching’, and yours is worth watching Amanda, you will live in our hearts every day.”