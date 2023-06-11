‘Am I going to be homeless?’ – Mica wounds deepen as crisis takes heavy toll on homes and health of residents

Mary O’Regan’s life has been turned upside down by the effects of mica, as her home in Co Donegal teeters on the edge of collapse.

With each passing day, the 72-year-old fears ending up homeless and paints a stark picture of the plight faced by owners like her who are having to deal with the crumbling blocks crisis.

Mica Story: Mary O'Regan

A chance encounter with a workman at her Manorcunningham home brought her face to face with the harsh reality of her situation.

“He said to me, ‘That gable wall is going to collapse’,” she recalls. “I’ve been told my chimney stack is considered the worst in the entire county.”

But the toll of mica extends beyond the structural damage, as the pensioner’s own health has suffered as a result. In December 2021, she had a fall that left her with a fractured skull, a brain bleed and a fractured coccyx.

“I put that all down to stress and the anxiety of having mica,” she says.

Ms O’Regan criticises what she says is the “lack of support” from central government.

“I think it’s disgraceful. I think the reason I got involved in the mica campaign was because we’re not being looked after. Where are the people like me supposed to go? I live on a state pension. Am I going to be homeless?”

She describes it as “soul-destroying” and “frightening” and adds: “Like other people, I don’t know where I’m going to end up.

“My house has been passed for demolition. Where am I going to go? If I have to use the meagre savings I have for the rebuild of the house, I’ll end up homeless. I couldn’t afford to maintain the house on a state pension. Nobody understands the pressure we all face.”

She says she loves her home, but will have to soon leave.

“I’m the type of person who buys really good furniture, I’m not one of these people who buys something and changes it next year,” she says.

“In 15 years I’ve changed soft furnishings in one small room. I’ve had no painting done in 10 years. Do you know what I do? I tell the painters to make sure it’s scrubbable paint. I wash the walls. I take pride in my home, but how can you when it’s full of cracks and could fall down?”

​Ms O’Regan points out the difficulties faced by pensioners who have limited means of earning or borrowing money and says that as she grows older the challenges only intensify.

“This is a serious situation,” she says. “You can’t be relying on family, and I wouldn’t ask my family for one penny towards us. It’s nothing to do with them. I feel like I’m a bloody nuisance to them. You feel worthless, absolutely worthless.

“We’re at the end of our lives and should be able to sit at the end of the day and read a book. I love reading, I should be enjoying life.

“But you know, you sit in my lovely sunroom and you’re sitting there and then it hits you — ‘Oh my God’. What’s going to happen? Where am I going to go? It’s basic human rights.

“I’m terrified of ending up homeless, terrified, and it’s the Government should be looking after me. OAPs should be presented with a house where we can live when our homes are being rebuilt.”

Homeowner Winnie O’Neill (72) is also living with the constant fear of homelessness due to the devastating effects of mica damage on her home in Elm Park, Buncrana.

“All I can think about is where I’m going to sleep if this happens. It’s not a matter of not wanting to deal with it, I’m not able to because of the impact it has on me. I can’t go down that road,” she says.

“They will probably have to put me into a nursing unit somewhere, or will I have to move to my sister in Co Fermanagh?”

Ms O’Neill says living with mica is “actually very lonely”, and she worries about the future.

“Where I go from here is just beyond me. I think about it several times a day, it’s never really out of my mind. Even when I’m away, it’s always on your mind, then you come back to the house and all you can see are the cracks, they’re everywhere.”

The lack of available rental properties from the council exacerbates Ms O’Neill’s concerns, leaving her with limited options for finding alternative accommodation. Compounding her worries is the fact she is still burdened by a mortgage on her current home, which she says is making it “even more challenging” to navigate this difficult situation.

“There are cracks everywhere, I don’t know what to do,” she says, expressing an “overwhelming sense of helplessness”.

“I haven’t even been approved by the council yet for support, they haven’t even read my application. I’m told they haven’t got round to mine yet.”

With the deterioration of her home reaching an alarming state, she finds herself at a loss for viable solutions.

“I cry a lot, an awful lot,” she says. “The mental anguish caused by the constant uncertainty and the threat of homelessness takes its toll.

“If I have to move out of my home, my life will be changed for ever. It’s going to be knocked down and the clock is ticking.

“The Government has just ignored us, they have turned their backs on us and left us dealing with all of this on our own. They’ve ignored thousands of potential votes, but if this was happening in Dublin it would have a very different outcome.”

Mary O’Connor, a 72-year-old pensioner residing on Inch Island, shares similar anxieties.

“Becoming homeless is a real possibility and this is just torture, and I’ll tell you why,” she says. “If my house falls down right now, I’m not on the scheme to access the emergency funds or the housing allowance.”

Mica Story: Mary O'Connor

Her once-promising new build has turned into a nightmare, with structural issues plaguing the place both inside and out.

Ms O’Connor’s worries are not limited to the deteriorating state of her house — they extend to the financial burden it places on her as well.

“It’s really bad inside and out now, and when we get the Donegal weather you’re hoping that everything will be OK. It’s a big worry. Financially, it’s a big worry because it looks to me that I’ll probably need about €50,000 to do my house over.”

The gravity of the situation is evident as she describes the bulging side of her house and the extensive cracking at the base. What was meant to be a secure and low-maintenance home has become a source of constant anxiety and uncertainty.

Living alone and with no immediate family in Donegal, Ms O’Connor is faced with the prospect of finding alternative accommodation.

However, due to her respiratory issues, the idea of living in a caravan is causing her a great deal of worry.

“There’s no housing available. If my home falls down, I’m homeless, I have nowhere to go. I just don’t think I could deal with living in a caravan during the time that the house is built, and knowing that there’s no housing anywhere in this area doesn’t help,” she says.

​Ms O’Connor highlights a “problem in the system” that many affected homeowners are facing and voices her frustration with the Government’s “failure to recognise the urgency of the situation”.

“The Government doesn’t understand what the word ‘emergency’ is. You know, we have an emergency and I’m not on the scheme,” she says.

“There are many people like me who aren’t on the scheme yet — what are we going to do? We’re just sort of waiting to hear what’s happening next.”

She says the lack of clarity and support from the authorities adds to the distress and uncertainty experienced by her and others in similar circumstances.

“There are many people like me who need help,” she says.

Ms O’Connor believes the burden of dealing with mica damage and its consequences has consumed her life, and forced her to put it on hold.

“This has been all-consuming, unfortunately. I want to do all the things I enjoy, like writing, and I’m involved in a number of different things in the community, and that’s really taken a back seat.”