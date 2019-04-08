The key to longevity? Stay relevant and always look to the future, is 103-year-old Sr Maureen Kehoe's top tip.

'Always look to the future' is nun's advice as she celebrates her 103rd birthday

The proud nun and family woman celebrated her big birthday surrounded by 30 of her closest family and friends at the weekend.

And she received her third commemorative coin from President Michael D Higgins for her collection.

Sr Kehoe, who joined the Daughters of Charity at the age of 22, lives in St Theresa’s Temple Hill Blackrock, Dublin.

Her niece Phil Kehoe described her as a "people's person, a wonderful communicator and a career woman".

Sr Kehoe is much-respected for her work in Crumlin Children's Hospital with well-known Irish heart surgeon, activist and newspaper columnist Dr Maurice Neligan who passed away in 2010.

"Sr Kehoe loves people, she's always been one for people," Phil told Independent.ie.

"She never kept in the past, she's always looking to the future.

"She's always been very relevant and she has a determination for a sense of achievement."

Phil described her aunt as "a fantastic person".

Online Editors