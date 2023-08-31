‘Always happy and always a smile on your face’ – tributes to Rosaleen (3) who died after being hit by car in Laois housing estate

Tragedy for family as child and his grandparents die in road accident

Little Tom O'Reilly, who died alongside his grandparents in the Co Tipperary crash

The scene of the fatal accident at Windmill Road in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Two toddlers have been killed in separate crashes on Irish roads less than 24 hours apart.

The tragedies bring to 11 the number of people who have died in accidents on Irish roads in the last week, with senior gardaí appealing for road users to take care and be safe.

On Tuesday night, Tom O’Reilly (3) died along with his grandparents, Bridget and Thomas, after the car they were travelling in hit a wall near Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Just 16 hours later, Rosaleen McDonagh (3) died after being hit by a car in a housing estate in Laois yesterday afternoon.

Last night tributes were being paid to the road crash victims with one loved one posting: “It’s a cruel world.”

Bridget (46) and Thomas (45) O’Reilly and their grandson were the backseat passengers of the car when it crashed into a wall shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

Tom’s parents, both aged 22, were in the front seats of the car and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

They were last night still being treated at Tipperary University Hospital. One family member paid tribute to the victims online saying: “You were too good for this world.”

Speaking at the scene, Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne told Independent.ie: “The family, they’ve been in Cashel all their lives. They’d be a very quiet family who have always kept to themselves.

Little Tom O'Reilly, who died alongside his grandparents in the Co Tipperary crash

“They’re a big family but they would have been well known around Cashel town and the area.

“It’s heartbreaking, they’re heartbroken about it.

“You just don’t expect when someone goes away that the next thing you get is a knock on the door from the emergency services to say that there’s been an accident, especially when you’ve a three-year-old involved.”

Girl, three, dies in crash in Co Laois

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday shared his condolences, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin described it as a “devastating loss of life”.

Superintendent Kieran Ruane, in charge of community engagement in south Tipperary, said that the family members are “numb” from the grief as he paid tribute to emergency responders who attended the scene.

‘Rest in perfect paradise baby girl you were way too good for this cruel world’

“You try to give words of comfort, but can we understand what they’re going through? They’re numb, they’re trying to deal with the loss of three family members,” he said.

“Such a young life lost in those three is very difficult, you offer words of comfort and support and that’s all you really can do in such circumstances.

“To see that sadness of that family, that extended family and the pain they’re enduring from a road collision, unfortunately far too many people in our country have experienced that from road traffic collisions, it’s not nice to see.

“It is difficult for first responders to deal with that, but we do our job and we do it well. ‘Exemplary’ I used before, ‘commendable’ I use today, and that’s how I describe the people who came here last night to help this family.”

At 1.15pm yesterday, gardaí were alerted to another serious road collision in the Fairgeen residential estate in Portlaoise.

Rosaleen McDonagh (3) was hit by a vehicle on Cosby Avenue and rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where she later died.

Forensic collision investigators yesterday carried out an examination of the scene while gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to contact them.

Last night family members and friends paid tribute to the toddler, with one writing online: “Rest in perfect paradise baby girl you were way too good for this cruel world.”

Another posted: “I can’t believe your [sic] gone only 3 years old such a cruel world you were always happy and always had a smile on your face you always lit up the room...”

The scene of Tuesday night’s crash in Cashel is just 25km from where four young people lost their lives at the Mountain Road in Clonmel on Friday evening.

Grandparents Thomas and Bridget O'Reilly, who died in Cashel road collision

Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Grace McSweeney (all 18), as well as Grace’s brother Luke (24), died when the car he was driving overturned as they made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results. Their funerals are taking place over the coming days.

On Tuesday morning a man in his 40s died after the car he was driving crashed in Donegal.

Last Tuesday, August 22, a man in his 30s died after his car hit a stone wall in Freshford, Co Kilkenny.

The previous afternoon a female passenger (70s) died following a road crash in Swinford, Co Mayo.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty, of the Garda Press Office, said 125 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 25 people compared to the same period last year.

The senior garda said this number represents 125 “fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, friends and colleagues who are no longer with their families”.

He said An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal for everybody to take care and stay safe on roads.