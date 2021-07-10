Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta… How well do you know your Greek alphabet and your Covid variants?

As new Covid-19 variants keep emerging, how long will it be before we run out of letters in the Greek alphabet?

The UK variant, which emerged in December, was given the name of the first letter of the Greek alphabet - Alpha.

After the little-heard-of Beta and Gamma variants, it is now the Delta variant that much of the world is worried about with stories of the Lambda variant also popping up.

Other variants of the coronavirus include Eta, Iota and Kappa. So, we still have a few more Greek letters to use for new strains before we run out.

Outlined here are all the letters of the Greek alphabet, their name, how to pronounce them, and what we know about the lesser-known variants of coronavirus.

Letter (uppercase/lowercase) – name – pronunciation

Α α – alpha – a

Β β – beta – b

Γ γ – gamma – g

Δ δ – delta – d

Ε ε – epsilon – e

Ζ ζ – zêta – z

Η η – êta – ê

Θ θ – thêta – th

Ι ι – iota – i

Κ κ – kappa – k

Λ λ – lambda – l

Μ μ – mu – m

Ν ν – nu – n

Ξ ξ – xi – ks

Ο ο – omikron – o

Π π – pi – p

Ρ ρ – rho – r

Σ σ, ς – sigma – s

Τ τ – tau – t

Υ υ – upsilon – u

Φ φ – phi – f

Χ χ – chi – ch

Ψ ψ – psi – ps

Ω ω – omega – ô

The WHO has identified Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta as ‘variants of concern’ – these are variants which it says is associated with one or more of an “increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology; an increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation; or a decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines or therapeutics.”

The WHO says Eta, Iota, Lambda and Kappa are ‘variants of interest’, meaning they are associated with “genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape; and are identified to cause significant community transmission or multiple Covid-19 clusters, in multiple countries with increasing relative prevalence alongside increasing number of cases over time, or other apparent epidemiological impacts to suggest an emerging risk to global public health.”

The Eta variant

The Eta variant was originally linked to cases in Nigeria and it was brought to the attention of Europe in February following a number of cases detected in the UK.

However, it has not had any significant outbreaks in Europe with 72 cases reported in Ireland and 495 in the UK.

The Iota variant

The Iota variant is associated with New York, USA. It spread across parts of the US in 2011 but just 11 cases have been detected here.

The Kappa variant

The Kappa and Delta strains are mutations of the same variant and the World Health Organization (WHO) categorised them both as variants of interest on April 4 of this year.

However, the Delta variant has spread much wider, with the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) predicting it will account for 90pc of all cases in Europe by August.

The Lambda variant

The Lambda variant is the newest strain to be designated a variant of interest by the WHO.

It was first detected in Peru in August 2020 but there have been no cases detected here.

Last month, the variant made up 82pc of all cases in Peru and one-third of cases in Chile.