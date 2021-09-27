ALONE sees demand for services almost treble in one year as 15,000 older people seek help in 2020

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan said 2020 showed the value of the charity as demand rose.

More than 15,000 people accessed the services of ALONE in 2020, which is close to a trebline of demand from the 5,410 figure of 2019.

The charity, which supports older people in the community, said demand for its services grew by 174pc, while there was a 700pc increase in demand for its Telephone Support and Befriending services.

In its 2020 annual report, ALONE said its National Support and Referral Line received 42,000 calls from older people last year with 1,100 calls in one days at its peak. Staff at ALONE placed close to 139,000 calls to older people that are living alone and may be suffering from loneliness, isolation or other issues.

The charity saw its volunteer numbers go from 2,000 to 3,000 from the start of the pandemic through to the end of 2020, as demand increased with more people living isolated lives due to social distancing measures.

Almost 800 new older people were linked into ALONE’s Support and Befriending service and the organisation said the calls “alleviated loneliness and isolation” but also provided older people with health information, appointment and medication reminders and gave them “information, support and encouragement” to get through Covid-19.

Assistive technology from ALONE provided older people with security and support to self-manage and share information on health and well-being with family and health professionals. Older people were supported with Smartphones, Tablets, Pendant Alarms and smart home sensors throughout Ireland

“ALONE decided to stand up and be counted, the strength and courage to do this comes from our culture. Our culture and history informs our movements and keeps us grounded to our purpose. Our reason to exist as an NGO is to be there when you are needed most. 2020 was the year our sector and the community showed our value,” ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan stated.

“Our focus remains with older people and we always ensure to respond in line with our vision, mission, values and our strategy. We will now turn our focus to growth and quality of service so we can continue to support and empower as many older people as possible across Ireland.”

ALONE dedicated pages in their Annual Report to remembering all of those lost and they thank everyone that has supported and worked with them, stating, “We now need to take the learning and ensure protection and security for this cohort now and into the future.”