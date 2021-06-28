Almost two-fifths of Irish employees have not received clarity on post-Covid working conditions

Almost two-fifths of employees in Ireland say they are waiting to hear from their employers on future work practices as the country reopens further.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated that workers may return to the office in August before students return to school in September.

Despite this, an Irish Independent survey revealed that employers are sticking to plans for thousands of workers to return to the office in September.

Read More

In a survey carried out among 3,077 employees by IrishJobs.ie, 38pc of respondents said they have yet to receive clarity on when they will return to the office, if they continue working from home or if a hybrid model will be in place.

However, 42pc of employers said they have informed workers about what work practices will be implemented post-Covid as they await guidance from the Government.

A lack of clarity from employers on working conditions is having a negative impact on 45pc of respondents, as it is affecting their personal lives such as where to rent or buy and where to send their children to school.

Of this 45pc, 5pc said the lack of clarity is undermining their ability to secure mortgage approval.

Of the 38pc who said they haven’t received information on working conditions post-Covid, 25pc said this was due to poor internal communication, 20pc said their employers were waiting to see what other businesses in their sector would do while 15pc said they are consulting with workers before making a decision.

The Irish Independent survey, which included private sector companies Aviva, Intel, Facebook, Flutter, and Google, found that the majority will offer hybrid working with the most common blended option being two days remotely and three days in the office.

Commenting on the IrishJobs.ie survey, general manager of the website Orla Moran said employers should offer clarity to their workers.

"As restrictions begin to ease, many employers now have a decision to make in relation to what they want their post-Covid workplace to look like,” she said.

"Fundamental to this question is whether they intend to continue to facilitate remote- or hybrid-working or is their intention to get everyone back to the office.

"For employers looking to attract and retain talent in the months ahead, clear, consistent and pro-active internal communication should be at the centre of their Covid-response strategies and wider corporate culture."