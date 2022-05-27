Almost one third of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland are aged 14 or under

A Ukrainian refugee waits to cross into Poland with her daughter. Photograph: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Close to a third of the 33,151 Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Ireland are under the age of 14, the latest figures from the CSO reveal.

As of the week ending May 22, 29pc of Ukrainians in Ireland are aged 14 and under, according to the CSO’s ‘Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland’ report released today.

Women aged 20 and over account for almost half (48pc) of the arrivals to date, while more than a third (38pc) are under the age of 19.

Almost half (43pc) of the arrivals or 14,271 people were categorised as one parent with children.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s north inner city is the Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the highest number of Ukrainian refugees at 1,156 while Drogheda Rural in Co Louth had the lowest percentage of arrivals per population.

CSO Statistician Karola Graupner said: “This arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland release is based on administrative data up to 22 May 2022.

"It is the first publication by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.”

The report is based on an analysis of Ukrainians who are receiving support from the Department of Social Protection.

The report also includes the rate of arrivals by LEA and reveals that each LEA in the country has arrivals from Ukraine, ranging from 0.03pc of the population to 6.81pc.