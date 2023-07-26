Almost one in three farmers drinking at harmful levels and one-fifth binge alcohol weekly

The study showed age was the most important risk factor for disordered alcohol use. Stock image

One in three farmers drink alcohol at harmful levels, according to a new study, and one in 20 takes drugs, with most of them doing so to a risky degree.

The study was published in the Journal of Rural Health following research from a team in Dublin City University led by Siobhan O’Connor, associate professor in the School of Health and Human Performance.

The research involved 351 Irish farmers whose drink and drug use was measured against two tools – the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Tool (AUDIT) and Drug Use Disorders Identification Tool (DUDIT), which helps screen people to detect whether they have a problem.

It showed that 28pc were teetotallers, 43pc drank moderately but 29pc were consuming it at harmful levels.

Overall, 40pc of those who took a drink exceeded the AUDIT threshold for disordered use.

Similarly, while 95pc of farmers did not use drugs, 78pc who did, exceeded the DUDIT threshold indicating concern.

The study showed that age was the most important risk factor for disordered alcohol and substance use, and correlated with other main risk factors such as lower income, no children, part-time farmer and full-time off-farm roles.

Disordered drinking was highest in farmers engaged in full-time education.

Farmers’ drug use was associated with their drinking and was similarly more harmful in younger farmers and other associated demographic groups such as those involved in full-time education.

However, when compared to other groups, farmers’ alcohol consumption was less disordered.

Around 50pc of parents, 66pc of students, and 76pc of athletes reported hazardous drinking compared to only 29pc of farmers.

“However, concluding that these Irish farmers have moderate alcohol consumption overall masks the prevalence of disordered alcohol use in this sample.

“Effectively, the low mean AUDIT scores of this population are driven by a high number of farmers who do not drink at all,” the study states.

Despite overall lower levels of alcohol consumption than the general population, a concerning one in five farming men binges drink weekly. The study suggests intervention such as developing peer-support networks to capitalise on farmers’ broadly healthy alcohol use and identify those at most at risk.

Despite a third of this cohort reporting harmful drinking, only 2.8pc described themselves as having a substance use disorder of any kind including alcohol.

This could be due to the normalisation of high alcohol use.

Due to high rates of alcohol issues in farmers attending education, interventions may be best delivered through educational programmes, the researchers suggest.

Farmers’ overall low rate of substance use falls below other measures that 7pc of the general Irish population recently used drugs.

You can call the HSE drugs and alcohol helpline on 1800 459 459 or email helpline@hse.ie.​

On This Day In History - July 26th