Almost one in ten 15-17 year olds have bought a lottery ticket or scratch card in the last year even though they are underage, a new gambling surgery has revealed.

Nearly one in ten of this age group also placed a bet at a horse or dog race meeting.

The flouting of the law has emerged in a new Department of Health commissioned poll which showed that the prevalence of gambling is highest at 71.4pc among middle management civil servants, managers and business owners, according to a new survey.

It is lowest among semi-skilled and unskilled workers, trainees and apprentices at 60.4pc.

Problem gambling is most common in young men - 2.9pc of those aged 25-34 and 1.9pc among 18-24 year olds.

Some 4.7pc of men and 1.7pc of females reported chasing losses in the last 12 months.

In the last year 64.5pc of people reported some form of gambling with lottery tickets the most common.

Some 41.4pc report gambling on a monthly basis or more often.

Those aged 55-64 are most likely to report gambling in the last year followed by 35-44 year olds and 45-54 year olds .

Those aged 55-64 are most likely to report gambling on a monthly basis or more frequently.

Gambling online or by telephone is most prevalent in the 25-34 year old group, followed by 18-24 year olds.

Gambling online or by telephone is done mostly by young men, including 12.7pc of 18-24 year olds and 15.6pc of 25-34 year olds.

Overall, a larger proportion of women report playing bingo than men. Females aged 18-24 report the highest proportion of bingo playing in the last year at 10.1pc .

They spent more than €250.

Women over 65 tend to spend more on bingo.

Publishing the survey from 2014/15, Drugs Minister Catherine Byrne and Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton said: “The modernisation of our gambling legislation and the better regulation of the gambling industry is a priority for Government.

"his is especially important for the small percentage of people for whom gambling can negatively affect significant areas of their lives including their mental and physical health, employment, finances and relationships with others.”

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery said: "The National Lottery acknowledges the findings of the Prevalence of Drug Use and Gambling Survey, conducted in 2014/15.

"Our responsible gaming programme is independently audited by KPMG to the highest World Lottery Association standards. All National Lottery games, including scratch cards, are subject to regulatory approval."

