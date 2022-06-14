Almost one in 10 have relocated since pandemic began due to freedom of remote working, report finds

Close to one in 10 workers have relocated within Ireland since the onset of the pandemic due to the freedom remote working affords them, a new national survey has found.

The third annual National Remote Working Survey shows that coastal counties are the preferred location for those considering relocation with Galway and Cork considered the top two destinations for possible relocation.

Of those who have relocated due to Covid-19 and remote working, most have moved to the more populous counties, but all counties welcomed new residents.

Of the 8,428 responses to the survey, 9.3pc said they had already relocated within Ireland in the past two years while a further 38pc said they would consider or may consider relocating thanks to remote working.

More than one in six (17pc) of those who said they would consider or may consider relocating said they would like to leave Ireland, while Galway (10.1pc), Cork (9.2pc), Wicklow (5.9pc) and Kerry (5.8pc) were the most popular destinations domestically. The findings also show that counties in the Greater Dublin Area and Wexford are also popular relocation destinations with Wexford at 5.7pc, Kildare at 4.6pc and at Meath at 3.4pc.

One factor which may account for the popularity of counties around Dublin as a destination to relocate to is the need to commute to workplaces in Dublin if working in a hybrid pattern and if attendance at the office is required a number of days every week.

Of those who have relocated, nearly two-thirds (63pc) have left Dublin. Those who have relocated were also found to have a higher level of formal education, with close to half (48pc) holding a masters or doctoral degree.

The survey also highlighted that more women than men have relocated and of those who already relocated because they can work remotely 46pc rented their home and 54pc owned their home. Almost three-quarters of those who have relocated across Ireland in the past 12 months are under 40 years of age, analysis carried out by the Western Development Commission and NUIG Galway found.

Tomás Ó Síocháin, chief executive of the Western Development Commission, said: “The National Remote Work Survey has identified a broad trend over the last three years that just under 10pc of respondents have already moved with further significant numbers actively considering it.

“This supports anecdotal evidence and stories that are familiar to many of friends and colleagues that have moved to more regional and rural locations. This trend highlights the importance of remote work in supporting balanced regional development and initiatives like the ConnectedHubs network and legislative support for remote work can sustain these trends into the future”.