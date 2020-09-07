Almost half of workers anxious about returning to the workplace

43pc of people working remotely are anxious about returning to the workplace due to the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Additionally, 69pc of people that have returned to their workplace say they’re feeling anxious due to the potential exposure to the virus, according to a new survey.

65pc of Ireland’s workforce have returned to their workplace already, with two-thirds concerned about the lack of additional mental health supports being offered by their employers while the pandemic remains at large, according to a new survey.

Over a third of employers have already introduced or offered additional mental health services for staff to directly address any concerns regarding returning to the workplace following the recent enforced period on furlough or working from home.

Two thirds of respondents stated that their workplace had not addressed this issue.

The Matrix Recruitment Return to Work Survey, which tracked the views of 872 adults in Ireland over a week-long period in August found that, of those still working from home, the majority would like to work from home permanently.

Of these, 43pc indicated that they were feeling anxious about the potential exposure to COVID-19 with the majority, 68% saying that they were experiencing a better work/life balance. 42% said that they were more productive working at home, although almost one in five (17%) have had their hours reduced as a result of the pandemic.

While 72pc of those surveyed by Matrix Recruitment felt confident that their workplace is abiding by coronavirus guidelines and taking the right measures to protect staff, 28pc were not confident, which is a big concern according to Breda Dooley, Regional Recruitment Manager in the Midlands and West at Matrix Recruitment.

“Employers have a legal obligation to protect the health and safety of staff in the workplace and everyone should feel safe while at work. I encourage anyone with concerns to speak to their HR department or company director as it is understandable to have heightened concerns at this time.

"Employers may need to offer additional assurances or introduce more measures to support staff, which is not an unreasonable ask,” said Ms Dooley.

70pc of those surveyed said that they had been offered Covid-19 risk mitigation training by their employer.

However, a third had been offered no training, which is an employer obligation, according to Dooley, and should be a return to workplace requisite.

