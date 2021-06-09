Almost half of Irish residents plan on travelling abroad this year 

Almost 50pc of Irish residents plan on travelling abroad at some stage this year, new CSO figures reveal.

A total 47.3pc of people surveyed said they intend to travel abroad in 2021, while 34.5pc said they plan to venture abroad in 2022 and the remainder said they are not thinking about trips abroad at present.

As for trips in Ireland, 70pc of Irish residents said they plan to take an overnight stay within the country in the next six months.

The most popular destination for those planning to travel within the country is the South-West region with 28.7pc of respondents choosing to go here.

This is followed by the West and South-East regions at 20.6pc and 13.3pc respectively.

Of those travelling within Ireland 74.2pc are going on holidays and 22.4pc plan to visit friends and family. Just 1.1pc of respondents will be travelling for work purposes.

One-fifth of those intending to take an overnight stay in Ireland plan to use self-catering accommodation, while 56.7pc said they will use hotel, guesthouse or B&B accommodation.

The survey, which was conducted during the last week of April, found that 64.6pc of respondents cancelled overnight overseas trips due to Covid-19 while 39.6pc cancelled domestic trips.

Commenting on the results, statistician Brendan Curtin said: “The findings of the survey reveal that while almost two-thirds (64.6pc) of Irish residents aged 18 and over had cancelled an overnight trip due to Covid-19 since March 2020, seven in ten people (73.6pc) intend to take an overnight domestic trip within the next six months.

“For overseas trips, 47.3pc of people intend to travel abroad in 2021, 34.5pc intend to take their next trip outside the island of Ireland in 2022 or later, and the remainder (18.2pc) are not thinking about trips abroad at present.”