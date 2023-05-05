Almost half of Irish people will tune into the coronation of Britain’s King Charles, survey shows

More than every two in five Irish people claim they have a “strong fascination” in the lives of the Royals

Almost half of Irish people will be following the coronation of King Charles this weekend, one survey says.

Many admit they “love” reading about the British royals and their partners online, with over 60pc revealing they are either really interested or at least have a slight interest in the gossip, rows and scandals.

The survey by Lottoland shows more women than men will be following the events this weekend.

Some 48pc of Irish adults claim they are interested in the coronation of King Charles.

Dubliners have been named as the “least interested” of all the regions in Ireland in the crowning of the British monarch.

The survey found King Charles and his wife Camilla are just the third most popular royal couple amongst Irish people, while Prince William and Kate Middleton are the most popular.

The Sussexes are also well liked as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earned a similar popularity ranking to William and Kate.

“Who knew that the Royal family had such a strong Irish following and we were especially surprised at the popularity of the prodigal couple Prince Harry and Princess Meghan amongst Dubliners and particularly the younger population here,” said Laura Pearson, Lottoland’s VP of Corporate Affairs.

"We know that many will be watching events in London with interest this weekend so here’s hoping everyone in the Royal Windsor family gets along on the big day.”

The figures come as much debate has surrounded RTÉ’s decision to air four hours of coronation coverage this Saturday.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy has been a vocal opponent to the programme.

"Even in Britain, only 29pc of people think that the monarchy is very important. It's an increasingly unpopular institution,” he said this week.

“But yet, if you turn on RTÉ on Saturday, you're going to be treated to four hours of the coronation. Why on earth is the State broadcaster spending four hours on a Saturday displaying this so-called coronation?”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D. Higgins will be attending the event.

Mr Varadkar said it is important to “respect” the system of government in place in the UK.