Almost half of employers inspected by watchdog were in breach of Covid rules

Almost half of employers inspected by the State health and safety watchdog after the first lockdown were in breach of Covid-19 rules.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) carried out more than 5,000 inspections since last May to ensure workplace safety protocols to stop the spread of the virus were in place.

Some 2,547, or 47pc, of bosses were issued with inspection reports outlining breaches of laws and areas for improvement.

The reports ordered them to take measures to comply with the guidelines.

New figures also reveal more than 2,000 complaints made to the authority between May 18, when the phased reopening of economy began, and the end of last year related to Covid-19.

As a result, 30 prohibition orders were issued for more serious breaches of the rules that were seen to pose a risk of injury.

Some business activities were shut immediately due to the level of danger.

Inspectors examined whether the wide range of measures in the national work safely protocol were being implemented by businesses that were permitted to open.

They included the roll-out of no-handshake policies, providing PPE, hand sanitisers and screens between staff, and preventing gatherings in changing rooms, locker rooms and shower rooms.

A HSA spokesperson was unable to provide details of the breaches.

However, Siptu industrial organiser Jason Palmer said car-pooling, staff sharing accommodation, interacting on breaks and smoking in shelters were among issues of concern that arose in the meat industry earlier in the pandemic.

He said safety had improved at factories where unions had a presence, and major plants had introduced temperature checks before they were recommended.

Stepping up security and queue management were big issues in the retail sector, according to Jonathan Hogan of Mandate.

Siptu construction sector organiser John Regan said he contacted the HSA when he heard of a site closing for a deep clean after an outbreak earlier in the pandemic.

He did this after being told the “unscrupulous” employer sent workers from the site to another separate building project.

Mr Regan said serious breaches were not “rampant” but one of the thorny issues for unions had been gaining access to sites.

“There are rumblings about construction starting up again, so this is an ideal time for employers to be getting their protocols and safety facilities ready for a recommencement,” he added.

Inspectors carried out 186 inspections at meat and food processing plants, of which 83pc were unannounced and 17pc were announced in advance, between May 18 and December 31.

It received 32 complaints in relation to 18 employers in the sector, that resulted in 20 inspections. A report of inspection was issued on foot of all 20 inspections.

The HSA said in a statement that 5,416 inspections had been conducted between May 18, 2020, and December 31 that addressed the Return to Work Safely and Work Safely

Protocol.

It said: "2,547 employers or businesses (47pc) were issued with a report of inspection.” It added that the reports were a written direction to the employer or person in charge during the inspection.

The report “sets out minor breaches of the relevant laws and areas where improvements should be made”, it said. It said the person in charge must counter-sign and accept the items in the letter would be remedied.

A spokesperson confirmed the reports were issued only to employers who had “something they need to remedy”.

Covid-related inspections made up the vast bulk of 7,073 inspections between May 18 last and December 31. The authority also received 3,542 complaints to its contact centre, with 61pc related to

Covid-19.

Another 13,681 queries were received, of which 59pc related to the virus.

Some 767 of the complaints that were received led to investigations and 342 reports of inspection were issued.