| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Almost half of employers inspected by watchdog were in breach of Covid rules

Covid signage in Dublin's city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Covid signage in Dublin's city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Covid signage in Dublin's city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Covid signage in Dublin's city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Anne-Marie Walsh

Almost half of employers inspected by the State health and safety watchdog after the first lockdown were in breach of Covid-19 rules.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) carried out more than 5,000 inspections since last May to ensure workplace safety protocols to stop the spread of the virus were in place.

Some 2,547, or 47pc, of bosses were issued with inspection reports outlining breaches of laws and areas for improvement.

Most Watched

Privacy