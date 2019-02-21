Almost half of local authorities failed to reach targets for building social homes in 2018 despite the ongoing housing crisis.

Almost half of local authorities failed to reach targets for building social homes in 2018 despite the ongoing housing crisis.

Almost half of councils failed to meet 2018 targets for social housing

A total of 14 of the country's 31 councils missed the building targets set by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy last year.

Galway City Council is at the bottom of the delivery table, achieving just 25pc of its target for social housing builds.

The county has been identified as an area with "significant delivery challenges" and Mr Murphy has now set up a task-force for boosting supply of social housing there.

County councils that didn't meet their build targets include Westmeath (34pc), Wicklow (55pc), Carlow (69pc), and Wexford (75pc).

The country's largest local authority, Dublin City Council, also fell short with 850 units built out of a target of 1,045 homes - a delivery rate of 81pc.

The newly published figures include homes built directly by local authorities, others built by approved housing bodies (AHB), units delivered by developers under the Part V scheme, and some voids brought back into use with Department of Housing funds.

Nationwide, there was a delivery rate in social housing build targets of 97pc as 17 local authorities, including both councils in Cork, met or exceeded their targets.

In the Dáil, Mr Murphy acknowledged national social house building delivery was "marginally below target" but argued it is up 85pc on 2017.

In total, 8,422 new homes were brought into the social housing stock through builds, acquisitions, voids and leasing programmes in 2018. Just 2,022 of these were homes that were built directly by local authorities.

Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien last night said demand for public housing had not slowed down and the figures were "not a cause for cheer".

He said that homes "the minister is claiming were delivered by local authorities were in fact brought on by approved housing bodies".

A spokesman for Mr Murphy said many AHBs are building on council land with their assistance, "so to say it is not social housing delivery equivalent to local authority-build is nonsense".

Elsewhere, the Oireachtas Housing Committee examined a Labour Party bill that includes a proposal to extend rent pressure zones - areas where there are limits on rent hikes - to the whole country.

The Irish Property Owners' Association, which represents landlords, argued this would be "inappropriate", saying no properties would be built in places with low rents which would result "in a severe shortage of rental property".

Irish Independent