Almost half a million people are getting their drinking water from supplies described as ‘at risk of contamination’

Almost half a million people in Ireland are getting their drinking water from public supplies that the environmental watchdog says are at risk of contamination.

The latest report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stressed that the water from public supplies across the country was 99.7pc compliant with quality standards last year.

It said, however, that 481,000 people were served by 58 separate “at-risk” supplies in 18 counties.

That’s an increase on the 374,000 people served by supplies in need of works the previous year.

The at-risk supplies have catchment populations ranging from 17 to 115,000 – the smallest in Ballymorris, Co Wicklow, and the largest covering Limerick city.

All were placed on the EPA’s Remedial Action List (RAL) because the treatment plants were found to be under strain, outdated or in need of expansion or changes to management practices.

There were 19 incidents where disease-causing parasites and micro-organisms such as cryptosporidium and giardia were found in drinking water last year – 12 supplies were placed on the RAL as a result.

In 23 cases, the main concern was the presence of chemicals called THMs, which form when dissolved organic material – such as leaves and mud from the rivers and lakes where the water is sourced – reacts with chlorine added to the supply during treatment.

Public health authorities are concerned about the effects of THMs, with some studies suggesting links to cancer.

The number of people using supplies with high THM levels doubled to 235,000 last year and the European Commission is taking Ireland to the European Court of Justice over the breaches.

In 17 cases, excessive pesticide was the main issue causing concern.

In 23 cases, deficiencies in oversight and management practices were observed, leading to concerns that changes in water quality or machinery failure would not be spotted and addressed fast enough to avoid contamination.

“Drinking water treatment in many supplies is still not as robust as it needs to be to ensure all supplies are resilient and safe into the future,” the annual drinking water quality report published today said.

Contamination fears led to 79 boil water notices being issued throughout 2022 and while most of them were in small catchment areas, the total number of people affected was 182,000.

A third of those notices were in place for more than a month.

A further 10 water restriction notices were issued, which meant the water could not be drunk even after boiling.

They affected almost 9,000 people.

Exposure to possible poisoning from lead pipes continued to be an issue last year and the EPA says Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) has not been moving fast enough to replace lead sections of the network.

“It will take over a decade to address the risks posed to public health from lead in drinking water at the rate seen in 2022,” the EPA said.

“This is a significant overrun of Uisce Éireann’s original plan for completion in 2026.”

Tom Cuddy, head of asset operations at Uisce Éireann, said that the utility was managing 700 drinking water supply plants and had invested €500m in improvements last year.

“We recognise that challenges remain in addressing all the issues associated with our ageing water infrastructure,” he said.

“It will take a number of years and sustained high levels of investment to address all these legacy issues.”

EPA director Tom Ryan said he recognised the progress made but that 18 of the plants on the RAL did not even have a plan for improvement works that came with a completion date.

“The EPA continues to identify drinking water plants that are at risk and require improvements and upgrades,” he said.

“Uisce Éireann needs to prioritise investment in those plants to improve the resilience of drinking supplies, to provide a safe and secure supply into the future.”

Uisce Éireann said all drinking water leaving its plants was lead-free and it was continuing to replace lead connections in the public network.

But it said full safety could not be ensured unless householders also replaced lead pipes on their property.

The Government last year scrapped the means test for a lead pipe remediation grant.

It offers up to €5,000 towards the cost of pipe replacement.

Householders can apply for the grant through their local authority.