Almost a quarter of Ireland’s pubs have shut down since 2005

Call for a reduction in high excise duties to ensure survival of existing businesses in sector

The rate of pub closures in Ireland has been described as 'alarming' by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland. Photo: Getty

Ireland has lost almost a quarter of its pubs in the last 18 years as more and more publicans abandon the trade.

Almost 2,000 pubs have shut their doors since 2005, with the decline accelerating since the pandemic.

Rural pubs were particularly hard hit and while the country as a whole lost 22.5pc of its pubs over the period, Limerick lost 32pc, Roscommon 30.3pc and Cork and Laois 29.9pc.

A further eight regional counties lost more than a quarter of their pubs while Dublin fared best, with 3.4pc of the capital’s pubs shutting down.

The trends are revealed in a new study from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), which describes the rate of closures as “alarming”.

The industry is calling for a reduction in excise duty on alcohol in the upcoming budget to help boost trade.

Economist Anthony Foley, who carried out the analysis, said pubs played a particularly important role in contributing to the communities in the country’s towns, villages and rural areas, supporting social connections and reducing the risk of isolation.

However, those same communities were sometimes too small to make the pub viable.

Smaller local markets and populations mean many pubs in regional counties operate on tight margins, making them more at risk of closure, he said.

In total, 1,937 pubs shut down since 2005, an average of 114 a year, although the annual average rose to 152 since 2019.

Many were small and family-run businesses, Mr Foley said, and were also an integral part of the tourism offering in regional areas.

Currently, 6,680 pubs remain in business and Mr Foley called for greater support to ensure their continued survival.

“There are many reasons for the decline in the number of public houses in Ireland, both economic and social,” he said.

“The cause and impact of these closures requires full consideration given the knock-on impact it has on the fabric of local communities as social outlets.

“The loss of hundreds of these local businesses, employers, purchasers and community hubs has repercussions. This is particularly so in more rural communities across the country.”

DIGI chair, Kathryn D’Arcy, who is also corporate affairs director at Irish Distillers, said the Government must act to create a sustainable operating environment for the sector.

“The analysis in this report paints a stark picture of a sector that is fighting against continued decline due to a number of significant external pressures, many of which are outside of our control,” she said.

“Ireland’s excise on spirits is the third highest in Europe, our excise on wine is the highest in Europe and our excise on beer is the second highest in Europe.

“We have some of the highest excise duties in the world and the second highest in Europe overall, despite the industry being at the heart of Ireland’s tourism sector and its international reputation as a vibrant destination.

“To address this challenge, DIGI are calling on Government to deliver a reduction in Ireland’s extremely high excise duties which would make an immediate, positive difference to the hundreds of small businesses in our sector struggling to stay open.”