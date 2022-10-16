The study found 38pc of pregnant women were at risk of taking inadequate levels of zinc, with 9pc classified as being “zinc deficient.” Stock image.

Almost 90pc of Irish women may have inadequate levels of zinc in their diet including almost half of all pregnant women, according to the findings of new medical research.

A study by researchers at the University of Limerick found only 12pc of females in Ireland had adequate zinc levels in their body while 28pc had deficient levels of the essential mineral.

The results showed that the level of zinc in pregnant women was significantly higher than in non-pregnant participants due to a higher proportion of pregnant women taking zinc supplements.

However, the study said zinc levels in pregnant women were often still not enough to compensate for the higher levels needed during pregnancy.

It found 38pc of pregnant women were at risk of taking inadequate levels of zinc, with 9pc classified as being “zinc deficient.”

The study examined the zinc intake of over 250 women aged 18 to 65 by assessing their consumption levels of 18 food items over the previous six months.

Zinc is known as an important regulator of the immune and nervous system and plays an important role in the creation of DNA, the growth of cells, building proteins, healing damaged tissue and the development of the brain.

The average body contains 2.3g of zinc but requirements for the mineral are different for each individual based on age, lifestyle and health.

The World Health Organisation has recommended that adult females should have a daily intake of between 6mg and 20mg of zinc, with an additional daily intake of 5- to 10mg for women during pregnancy when the levels of zinc required almost double.

In Ireland, the recommended daily intake of zinc is 10mg.

The richest food sources for zinc are fish, shellfish, red meat, poultry, eggs, milk, legumes, nuts and wholegrain.

The UL study pointed out that a known inhibitor of zinc absorption in the human body, phytic acid, is found in many plant-based foods.

However, the study, which is published in the Irish Journal of Medical Science, found that consumption of foods high in phytic acids was not solely responsible for Irish women having inadequate zinc levels.

One of the report’s main authors, Andreas Grabrucker from UL’s Department of Biological Sciences, said the findings were consistent with the results of other studies that showed the zine intake in Ireland and elsewhere in Europe was generally below the recommended daily amount.

Prof Grabrucker said all women in the survey who described themselves as vegetarians were either in the “at risk” or “zinc deficient” categories.

“While a plant-based diet has health benefits such as reducing heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and type 2 diabetes, vegetarian diets may not provide enough bioavailable zinc,” said Prof Grabrucker.

The study noted that participants with normal zinc levels were 3.1 times more likely to regularly take zinc supplements than those in the “at risk” group and 19.2 times more likely than those classified as “zinc deficient.”

However, although 22 women said they took zinc supplements, 12 were found to have a marginal zinc deficiency, while one was zinc deficient.

The study said the age of women did not appear to be a factor in their zinc intake levels.

Researchers also observed that low zinc levels have been linked to depression. The study called for further research to understand the impacts of low zinc levels in Irish women and the benefits of them having normal levels of the mineral.