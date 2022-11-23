Almost 900,000 people forced to go without basic necessities this year – CSO

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 17.1pc of the population have experienced enforced deprivation this year.

Almost 900,000 people have been forced to go without basic necessities this year, of which nearly 250,000 are children.

According to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, 17.1pc of the population have experienced enforced deprivation this year. A total of 876,125 people were impacted, an increase of 184,538 from 2021.

The survey on Income and Living Conditions Deprivation Rate 2022 revealed that 249,696 children in Ireland are experiencing deprivation, an increase of almost 45,000 since 2021.

Households with one adult and one or more children have the highest deprivation rate at 45.4pc, people who are unemployed have a deprivation rate of 45pc while people not at work due to a permanent illness or disability have a deprivation rate of 42.7pc.

More than one in three people living in rented accommodation experience deprivation, about three and a half times the rate of those who own their own homes. One in two households reported some difficulty in making ends meet this year.

Social Justice Ireland’s research and policy analyst said the deprivation figures published in today’s survey show that just over 876,000 people still struggle to achieve a basic standard of living.

Susanne Rogers highlighted the CSO’s finding that the yearly increase was more than 184,500 and lamented that almost 250,000 children are experiencing deprivation.

“This shows us the impact that the rising cost of living is having on people’s daily lives,” she said.

“The latest figures show that households with one adult and one or more children, those who are unemployed and people not at work due to illness or disability continue to experience the highest rates of deprivation.

“This is a persistent problem, and one the Government must urgently address. The figures released today offer some insight into living standards across the state.

Ms Rogers has called on the Government to introduce a living wage of €13.85 per hour.

“Of particular concern to us in Social Justice Ireland is the increase in deprivation rates in the most vulnerable groups: one parent households, people with a disability, and people who are unemployed,” she said.

“These groups are among those most impacted by the rising cost of living, and they need support. People in low paid jobs and those in rented accommodation are also experiencing increases in deprivation.

“Government should immediately support these groups by increasing core social welfare rates, making tax credits refundable and by introducing a Living Wage of €13.85 per hour.”

Social Justice Ireland’s Dr Seán Healy criticised the failure of last month’s budget to increase core social welfare rates by €20.

“That was the minimum that was required, anything less would mean that Budget 2023 confirms Government has abandoned those who need its help most,” he said.

Social Justice Ireland has called on the Government to “immediately” provide for an additional €8 per week - €20 in total - in core social welfare rates in the Social Welfare Bill 2022.

The research institute also called on policy makers to acknowledge that Ireland has an “on-going poverty problem” and to recognise the problem of the “working poor”.

It has also called for the introduction of a universal basic income system as it said “no other approach has the capacity to ensure all members of society have sufficient income to live life with dignity”.