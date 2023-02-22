Almost €5m of cannabis, tobacco and cigarettes seized in Dublin and Athlone

Almost €4.9 million worth of tobacco, cigarettes and herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue at Dublin Port and Athlone over the course of the last week.

Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 17.9kg of herbal cannabis worth almost €359,000, which was discovered in two parcels which had originated in Spain and Italy and were destined for addresses in Dublin and Louth.

Meanwhile, Revenue officers seized 12.3kg of roll-your-own tobacco on Monday, branded ‘Golden Virginia’ and ‘Sopianie’. The tobacco has an estimated retail value of over €9,300, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer in excess of €7,000. The smuggled tobacco was discovered in a consignment manifested as ‘food’ which had originated in Poland and had arrived in a van via Cherbourg.

Additionally, Revenue officers seized approximately 6,000kg of roll-your-own tobacco and 2,400 cigarettes at Dublin Port, last Friday.

The smuggled tobacco and cigarettes, of multiple brands, have an estimated retail value of over €4.5 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €3.5 million.

The contraband was discovered in a consignment manifested as ‘PVC Resin Floor Sealer’ which originated in Belgium and had arrived in an unaccompanied trailer via Zeebrugge.

Investigations into all the seizures are ongoing and are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products and drugs.