Almost 50pc of parents using creches and childminders for young children are struggling to pay for it

Almost 50pc of parents whose children are not yet in school and are putting them in creche or using a childminder are struggling to pay for it, a new Government survey has revealed.

The Department of Children surveyed 500 families across the country and found that 45pc of families who have young children not yet in school are using parental care as their main childcare arrangement.

This is followed by 27pc who use regulated early learning and care as their main arrangement, 16pc use childminders, and 10pc grandparents and other relatives.

For school-going children under 15, 69pc of parents look after their children themselves the majority of the time, 11pc use regulated childcare, 8pc have relatives mind them, while 7pc use childminders.

Twenty-five percent of parents using non-parental care for their school-going children said they are struggling to pay for it.

According to the survey, 84pc of parents with children not yet in school said they are in their preferred childcare arrangement, while 90pc of school-going children were in their parents’ preferred arrangement for childcare.

Of the over 500 families surveyed, 23pc said the top priority should be that childcare is more affordable, while 21pc said more places need to be available, while 10pc would like longer opening hours.

Since August 29 of this year, all children under 15 using regulated early learning and childcare are eligible for a universal subsidy under the National Childcare Scheme – of up to €1,170 per annum.

In Budget 2023 it was announced that from January 2 of next year, the maximum universal subsidy under the scheme will rise to €3,276 per annum.

Fees in the majority of early learning providers were also frozen from September until August 2023 after 91pc of centres agreed to new contracts with the Government under the new Core Funding scheme.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the survey illustrated that many families are struggling with early learning and childcare costs, but come January “the enhancements to the National Childcare Scheme announced in Budget 2023 will bring substantial reductions in out-of-pocket costs for early learning and childcare for parents.”

"Moreover, work underway to extend regulation to paid, non-relative childminders – in line with the National Action Plan for Childminding 2021-2028 – will allow the opening up of the National Childcare Scheme to childminders by 2024, enabling more parents to access State subsidies who are not yet able to do so.

"As well as more affordable early learning and childcare, these survey results show parents want more early learning and childcare places and longer operating hours.”

Minister O’Gorman added that due to the new Core Funding Scheme, there has been an increase in the number of place hours being offered by services compared to the past two years.

"[There is] a particularly notable increase in place hours for children under three,” he added.

"Increases in place hours are driven by a combination of new places being created in existing or new services and existing services increasing the number of hours they operate.”